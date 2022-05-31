Go-Hawks fly into 2A semifinals

DES MOINES – Strike early. Strike fast. Put your opponent on its heels from the very start.

Those were the strategies defending Class 2A girls’ state soccer champion Waverly-Shell Rock wanted to use Tuesday in its state tournament opener at the Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

And, the Go-Hawks in fact went on the attack from the opening kick against North Scott as their relentless effort saw WSR build a 2-0 halftime lead before holding on for a 3-1 win over the Lancers..

“It feels great. A team effort,” WSR senior Macy Smith said.

The win moved WSR on to a semifinal game Thursday on Field 6 against third-seeded Norwalk (17-3) at 12:45 p.m. The Warriors downed Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 3-1, in their opener.

“It is always important when you can get on top first,” said WSR head coach Scott Schara who led the Go-Hawks to eight state tournaments in the early 2000s then taking an eight-year absence before returning this spring.

After a feeling out period where both teams had solid scoring-chances in the first half, WSR finally struck in the 14th minute. Morgan Aikey was pulled down from behind while moving the ball downfield. A penalty was called on the play, and Aikey, standing 30 yards from the goal lofted a perfect free kick that cleared the fingertips of North Scott goalkeeper Natalie Knepper for a 1-0 lead.

“We have been practicing them every pre-game, every practice” Aikey said of the free kick. “Schara told me if I felt good about it that I need to take those (shots). I just wanted to hit it up because we knew their goalie was struggling to block shots in the air.”

Then as time was dwindling down in the first half, Smith, WSR’s leading scorer, got a step on her defender down the left side. As her defender challenged, Smith launched a left-footed shot that was true for a 2-0 Go-Hawk lead with 3:46 left to halftime.

“Our girls did a great to put a couple in, put a lot of pressure on them in the first half,” Schara said. “They came back hard in the second half so we were lucky to hold on. “

Having a two-goal advantage at the break was the momentum WSR needed to push through to the finish.

“It is definitely important (to get first goal),” Aikey said. “It gave us momentum and more confidence in ourselves. I think sometimes that is something we struggle with and when we are confident we play so much better.”

Trailing by two, North Scott was more aggressive in the second 40 and the effort paid off in the 56th minute when a Lancer shot grazed the arm of a Go-Hawk defender leading to a penalty kick being awarded.

Kendall Knisley didn’t miss as she buried it in the left corner as WSR goalie Katilyn Eggena guessed right corner, diving to her left.

But WSR buttoned down on defense and continually thwarted Lancer attacks by either kicking the ball out of bounds to let its defense regroup, or sending long passes downfield that forced North Scott to chase and attack the full-width of the field.

“We knew they were going to bring it,” Schara said. “They are class-act team. We knew they were going to be strong at the end, be strong in the second half because we were up 2-0.”

The Go-Hawks put the game away in the closing seconds with a third goal. With the Lancers pushing their defense forward, WSR won a ball and sent a long pass to Anna Stromberg who was free and one-on-one against Knepper. Her shot hit the cross bar and went in with two seconds left.

Moving forward, Schara says the Go-Hawks need to continue to rely on their state tournament experience. Despite graduating five starters last year, eight key regulars returned for WSR and helped them make the state tournament for the eighth-consecutive season.

“Huge. I think it huge coming in here understanding what they have to do,” Schara said. “We are always one game at a time, but these girls have been through it last year, been through it over the years. Sometimes I got to remember that.”

“I think as a whole group we have great chemistry. It feels good. It feels good to have a lot of people behind you,” added Smith.

