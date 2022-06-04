Go-Hawks fall, 2-0, to Mustangs in 2A title game

DES MOINES — Waverly-Shell Rock wanted more than anything to repeat.

At the same time, the Go-Hawks knew the foe opposite of them Saturday in the Class 2A state championship game at Cownie Soccer Park was more than formidable.

In a rematch of last year’s 2A ‘s title game, top-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes produced a pair of second-half goals to beat Waverly-Shell Rock, 2-0, avenging a 5-1 loss in last year’s game and producing the program’s first state soccer title.

WSR head coach Scott Schara said the Go-Hawks entered the contest understanding the task at hand having already lost to DCG, 1-0, in the season-opening match for both teams in April.

“Dallas Center-Grimes is number one for a reason,” Schara said. “We knew it was going to be a battle today. I could not be more proud of this group. We lost our first game to this team and we lost our last game to this team.”

An evenly matched contest through the first 20 minutes of action, the Go-Hawks looked determined to create a different outcome that the season opener. Waverly-Shell Rock forced three corner kicks and a free kick, but did not manage to break the scoreless tie.

After weathering the initial push by the Go-Hawks, the Mustangs managed a flurry of action in the Waverly-Shell Rock defending third.

However, a save by Go-Hawks goalkeeper Katelyn Eggena on a Kylie Knief shot during the 33rd minute preserved the tie. For the final six minutes of the first half, both teams pushed the pace, but it was still scoreless after 40 minutes

The second half started with more offensive pressure from the Mustangs. Dallas Center-Grimes senior, Minnesota State-commit Avery Korsching nearly broke the tie in the second minute of action, but Eggena made the stop.

Four-minutes later, in the sixth minute, Korsching managed to convert on an in-close chance. Her shot sailed into the top left corner of the Waverly-Shell Rock net from around 10 yards out.

Over the next 20 minutes of action, the Go-Hawks sent two shots wide of the net and while Mustangs goalkeeper Maya Fritz stonewalled UNI-commit Macy Smith on another attempt.

A goal from Mustangs sophomore Olivia Cyr sealed the game in the 29th minute of the game.

Following the loss, Schara said he felt missed opportunities were the key factor in the loss.

“I thought we played well,” Schara said. “We had a couple good looks at the net. We just could not put one in. Our defense played great…they just had two shots…There are times that happens and you just keep on playing…I thought we played great and we gave ourselves a chance to win.”

Senior midfielder Morgan Aikey said the Go-Hawks had struggled getting the ball into their attacking half of the field during the state tournament.

“We have been struggling, throughout the tournament, to get up as a unit,” Aikey said. “So, when the defense clears the ball, we have been struggling to push up. Then, the balls ends up right back in our face and we are stuck in our half…I feel like that was part of the reason we could not get it done.”

Schara added that he had a simple message to his team during a brief postgame huddle.

“I am proud of them,” Schara said. “[I am] very grateful that I am their coach.”

With the runner-up finish, the departing seniors for Waverly complete their career having never missed the state championship match.

“I have never not been to the finals, as a senior,” Aikey said. “I think that it is something every team should reach for….I would say we have one of the best programs in the state.”

Schara described the impact of the seniors and noted the quality of the Waverly-Shell Rock girls’ soccer program in his first season back as head coach of the Go-Hawks.

“Unbelievable,” Schara said. “They have been to the finals all three years. I am very grateful to be their coach and have the opportunity to be their coach for one year. [Former head coach Lauren Greiner] left an unbelievable legacy. So, I am hoping to just keep it going.”

