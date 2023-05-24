Dike-New Hartford senior Camille Landphair got her 50th career assist on Tuesday in a 5-0 regional semifinals win over Clear Lake.
DONALD A. PROMNITZ
NEW HARTFORD – Dike-New Hartford has advanced to the Class 1A girls' regional soccer finals following a 5-0 win over Clear Lake on Tuesday.
The Wolverines got the ball rolling early with three goals in the first half and Northern Iowa commit Camille Landphair had a part in all of them, scoring the first two and getting an assist on the third, the 50
th of her career.
Charles City junior Josiah Cunnings describes his experience after winning the 3A boys long jump at State Track and Field in Des Moines
“We just wanted it more than them and I think we showed that,” Landphair said. “We connected with people really well and we were the ones that set the tone and it showed in the first half.
According to Landphair, Dike-New Hartford has had a hard time finding their footing and chemistry after losing several key pieces from last year’s team. However, they found it in last week’s win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck and there’s been no looking back.
“This season, we definitely had to what our identity is because we lost a lot of people last year,” Landphair said. “But I think by this game and especially the last game, we found out who we are and we showed it tonight.”
Landphair got the Wolverines on the board seven minutes and 14 seconds into the first half with a goal. She got her second goal 11 minutes later and with 17 minutes and eight seconds to halftime, she hit her milestone with an assist to Lucy Varney, putting them up to 3-0 before halftime.
In the second half, Dike-New Hartford stayed on the attack and while the Lions made several incursions into the Wolverines’ half of the field, they were held off each time. Alexi Heminover put the score up 4-0 with a goal 19 minutes and 30 seconds in. For good measure, one more goal was scored by Gentry Sward with under three minutes left in the game.
Head Coach Kat Bearing echoed Lanphair’s sentiments about the team and its chemistry. Now that they’re in-synch, Bearing's girls feel ready to take on anyone.
“Our big, big thing is rewarding each other for our effort, so if someone’s putting in the effort, we find them,” Bearing said. “As you can tell, we’re getting a lot of people on the scoreboard this season and it’s awesome to see.”
Clear Lake coach Greg Jennings said that it was a tough way to end the season. However, he said that there was no reason for shame. According to him, his girls played well all year, but simply met their match.
“We battled hard, but they’re a good team,” Jennings said. “We gave them everything we had and it wasn’t enough at the end of the day. But I wish them the best of luck and we’ll move on and we’ll get bigger and stronger and we’ll learn.”
Dike-New Hartford will travel to Gilbert for the regional final on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Photos: Cedar Valley athletes compete at State Track in Des Moines, Saturday
State Track Sat 42
Denver's Anna Curtis celebrates as she crosses the finish line for first place in the 4x100 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 2
Nashua-Plainfield's Kandence Huck celebrates after finishing first in the 800 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 21
Cedar Falls' Johnna Dieken runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 5
Denver's Deidra Cinadr jumps to warm up before the sprint medley race during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 16
Aplington-Parkersburg's Kinsey Mohwinkle runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 8
Waterloo West's Cavelle Fay, right, celebrates with Kyle Elliott after their finish of the sprint medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 41
Denver's Jillian Clayton takes off from the starting blocks in the 4x100 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 39
Sumner-Frederickburg's Hillary Trainor runs in the 1500 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 45
Cedar Falls' Josee Simonson hands off to Avery Berte in the 4x400 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 29
New Hampton's Carlee Rochford runs in the 100 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 33
Decorah's Lani Hubka runs in the 200 meter dash during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 36
Oelwein's Conall Sauser runs in the 1600 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 34
Waterloo East's Nyla Norman runs in the 200 meter dash during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 43
AGWSR's Brynn Smith runs in the 4x400 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 40
Wapsie Valley's Hannah Knight runs the anchor leg of the 4x100 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 32
Denver's Natalie Demai runs in the 200 meter dash during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 44
Denver's Aubrey Decker looks to hand off to Anns Curtis in the 4x400 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 35
Wapsie Valley's Aidan Shannon runs in the 1600 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 31
Cedar Falls' Xavier Conlin races in the 200 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 30
Aplington-Parkersburg's Kaden Huttinger runs in the 110 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 48
Cedar Falls' Ben Roussell hands off to Jordan Townsend in the 4x400 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 46
Grundy Center's Tate Jirovsky takes off from the starting blocks in the 4x400 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 37
Cedar Falls' Jaden Merrick runs in the 1600 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 38
Nashua-Plainfield's Kadence Huck finishes second in the 1500 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 28
Aplington-Parkersburg's Kaden Huttinger runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 12
Grundy Center's Tyler Venenga runs in the 800 meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 11
Cedar Falls' Paige Wilson runs in the 8oo meter run during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 14
Aplington-Parkersburg's Shayla Barrett runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 13
Aplington-Parkersburg's Ava Eddy runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 22
Ceder Falls' Paige Paup runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 15
Aplington-Parkersburg's Kinsey Mohwinkle runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 4
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen crosses the finish line in the sprint medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 6
Denver's Anna Curtis hands off to Aubrey Decker in the sprint medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 27
Aplington-Parkersburg's Kael Stotler runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 18
Cedar Falls' Sophia Tognetti runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 7
Decorah's Hayley Stowe hands off to Lani Hubka in the sprint medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 19
Cedar Falls' Lauren Waskow runs in the shuttle hurdle relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 10
Cedar Falls' Josee Simonson runs in the 800 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 3
Don Bosco's Hannah Thome hands off to Kendra Nissen in the sprint medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Sat 1
Nashua-Plainfield's Kandence Huck runs in the 800 meter run final during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!