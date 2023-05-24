NEW HARTFORD – Dike-New Hartford has advanced to the Class 1A girls' regional soccer finals following a 5-0 win over Clear Lake on Tuesday.

The Wolverines got the ball rolling early with three goals in the first half and Northern Iowa commit Camille Landphair had a part in all of them, scoring the first two and getting an assist on the third, the 50th of her career.

“We just wanted it more than them and I think we showed that,” Landphair said. “We connected with people really well and we were the ones that set the tone and it showed in the first half.

According to Landphair, Dike-New Hartford has had a hard time finding their footing and chemistry after losing several key pieces from last year’s team. However, they found it in last week’s win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck and there’s been no looking back.

“This season, we definitely had to what our identity is because we lost a lot of people last year,” Landphair said. “But I think by this game and especially the last game, we found out who we are and we showed it tonight.”

Landphair got the Wolverines on the board seven minutes and 14 seconds into the first half with a goal. She got her second goal 11 minutes later and with 17 minutes and eight seconds to halftime, she hit her milestone with an assist to Lucy Varney, putting them up to 3-0 before halftime.

In the second half, Dike-New Hartford stayed on the attack and while the Lions made several incursions into the Wolverines’ half of the field, they were held off each time. Alexi Heminover put the score up 4-0 with a goal 19 minutes and 30 seconds in. For good measure, one more goal was scored by Gentry Sward with under three minutes left in the game.

Head Coach Kat Bearing echoed Lanphair’s sentiments about the team and its chemistry. Now that they’re in-synch, Bearing's girls feel ready to take on anyone.

“Our big, big thing is rewarding each other for our effort, so if someone’s putting in the effort, we find them,” Bearing said. “As you can tell, we’re getting a lot of people on the scoreboard this season and it’s awesome to see.”

Clear Lake coach Greg Jennings said that it was a tough way to end the season. However, he said that there was no reason for shame. According to him, his girls played well all year, but simply met their match.

“We battled hard, but they’re a good team,” Jennings said. “We gave them everything we had and it wasn’t enough at the end of the day. But I wish them the best of luck and we’ll move on and we’ll get bigger and stronger and we’ll learn.”

Dike-New Hartford will travel to Gilbert for the regional final on Thursday at 7 p.m.

