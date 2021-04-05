Girls soccer jamboree: Hungry Waverly-Shell Rock makes strong initial statement

Cedar Falls applied plenty of pressure with near to shots over the final 20 minutes. Columbus goalkeeper Becca Defour made a pair of diving stops in the 24th minute. The Sailors’ Youngblut found Kayla Koch for a look that went over the crossbar with 1:45 remaining before Cedar Falls’ counter attack was stopped in the final seconds.

“We’re just so excited to be on the field,” Cedar Falls coach Alex Place said. “This is two years in the making. … We were right on the doorstep today a couple times and I think once we find the back of the net, I guess the floodgates might open.”

Place has multiple freshmen in her starting lineup that she said have the potential to be great leaders within the team. The Tigers are playing within a new formation this season.

“We’re trying to be a bigger offensive threat,” Place said. “We want to drop back in and pack it in on defense, but when we’re on offense, we’re trying to go, go, go, find our targets to feet and be a really explosive offense.”

Columbus coach Julie Girsch worked everyone onto the field during this long-awaited debut.