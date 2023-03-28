WATERLOO – The Girls’ Metro Soccer Jamboree took place on Tuesday, with Columbus Catholic playing host.

Columbus Catholic beat Waterloo East 10-0, Decorah beat Waterloo West 2-0, Waverly-Shell Rock beat Independence 1-0 and Cedar Falls and Denver tied 1-1.

“Today, it was important to work as a team and walk everybody through – that was the most important part,” Columbus head coach Julie Girsch said. “This is like day three or four on grass with the weather, so I was just super proud that they went in and they worked hard in the position we were putting them in.”

The games kicked off with Columbus Catholic’s win over East. Nikayla Youngblut got the Sailors on the board early with a goal in the first 17 seconds, followed by another goal from her sister Makena 24 seconds later. Nikayla finished with two goals. Don Bosco sophomore Danie Savage got a hat trick with two assists from Natalie Steele before Steele her first of two goals to bring the score to 6-0 in the first ten minutes. Abbi Weber and Claire Schaefer also scored for the Sailors.

The contest between Waterloo West and Decorah ebbed and flowed for the first 24 minutes before Sara Johanningmeier broke the stalemate with a goal for the Vikings. Grace Neal widened the lead to 2-0 with ten minutes and 29 seconds to go.

“We only had a couple of practices where we even tried to scrimmage and so we’re not comfortable in our positions in and that kind of stuff yet,” said West coach Beth Huber. “That said, though, I thought our defenders did well and I think there’s a lot of good stuff that we can work off of.”

Independence and Waverly-Shell Rock were up next. The Go-Hawks got their first and only goal from a shot by Sydney Bienemann seven minutes and 35 seconds into the game. They held the line against the Mustangs for the rest of the game to seal the win.

“We got some new pieces… and so it was good to get out there and get out on grass a little bit,” said Waverly-Shell Rock Coach Scott Schara. “So I’m just excited for the season.”

Denver and Cedar Falls finished the night. Keira Gehrke got the Cyclones in the lead with a goal 13 minutes in. Jillian Kellum answered back for the Tigers with 10 minutes and 48 seconds left with a header to tie the game at 1-1. The tie held up for the remainder of action.

