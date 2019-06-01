WATERLOO -- Friday's Class 1A regional soccer matchup between Waterloo Columbus and Denver was anything but typical.
The Sailors scored two unusual goals in the first half, then endured several lightning delays that pushed the game back nearly two hours.
In the end, Columbus held on for a 2-0 win and a trip to Union Community for Monday's regional final.
"Sometimes things are out of our control and you have to find ways to deal with it," Sailors coach Julie Girsch said. "We encouraged the girls to try and stay focused with such a long delay, and we needed to keep them together through it all.
"I was happy we got the whole game in. Both these teams deserved to play 80 minutes."
In the first 40 minutes, Columbus (10-7) made its statement with a tough defense a some timely breaks.
Madison Burr put the first goal in the books with a free kick from 40 yards out. The junior punched a high, arcing shot toward the net that Cyclones keeper Emma Hennessy could not reach.
"I was just trying to make it across and get it to someone up front," said Burr. "My jaw just dropped when it went in ... There was no way I thought that would be all we would need because they have a lot of go-to girls that can score at any time."
The goal did become the game-winner despite a Denver attack that put 10 shots on goal.
"The lightning delay was very annoying," added Burr. "We had a 2-0 lead when we went in and we just wanted to hurry back out and keep the momentum going."
Jenna Schott provided that 2-0 cushion with a drive in front of the net that took an unusual hop and a wicked right hand turn into the goal.
"I kind of hit the ground with my pass and it put a weird spin on the ball," said Schott. "I was shocked it went in."
With Columbus protecting its 2-nil edge, the defense stepped up and played near flawless soccer in the second half.
The Cyclones picked up the attack in the second half and had several opportunities, but misguided shots along with multiple body blocks by the Sailors kept Denver out of the net.
"When we played them before it was the same thing," Cyclones coach Jackie Gielau said of a 2-1 loss to the Sailors at the beginning of the season. "It was like we weren't mentally ready, but yet the girls never gave up and they continued to attack.
"Their first goal was a perfect play that our keeper could not get to. Their keeper (Sydney Schultz) played great, stopping our 10 shots, and sometimes we just didn't finish the play, plus Columbus capitalized on our mistakes."
Schultz made two stops where she had to reach the top rung to pull down would-be goals, then with 10 minutes left she turned away back-to-back corner kicks.
"We wanted to possess the ball more in the second half and keep the ball on the ground," Girsch said. "We had trouble playing a full 40-and-40 and got lax at times. We made some adjustments and they worked out."
