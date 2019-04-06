COUNCIL BLUFFS -- Waterloo opened its 2019 girls' soccer season with a 3-1 victory over 15th-ranked Sioux City East Friday night at the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Classic.
Faith Trelka gave Waterloo an early lead with a blast from the top of the penalty area in the fifth minute. Three minutes later, it was 2-0 when Trelka dribbled toward the goal following a corner kick and put a pass across the face of the goal that Kaitlyn Meyer tapped in.
Trelka made it 3-0 in the second half with a 40-yard solo run before Sioux City East finally broke through with 10 minutes remaining.
Now 1-0, Waterloo is scheduled to play third-ranked West Des Moines Valley Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.