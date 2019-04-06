{{featured_button_text}}

COUNCIL BLUFFS -- Waterloo opened its 2019 girls' soccer season with a 3-1 victory over 15th-ranked Sioux City East Friday night at the Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson Classic.

Faith Trelka gave Waterloo an early lead with a blast from the top of the penalty area in the fifth minute. Three minutes later, it was 2-0 when Trelka dribbled toward the goal following a corner kick and put a pass across the face of the goal that Kaitlyn Meyer tapped in.

Trelka made it 3-0 in the second half with a 40-yard solo run before Sioux City East finally broke through with 10 minutes remaining.

Now 1-0, Waterloo is scheduled to play third-ranked West Des Moines Valley Saturday.

