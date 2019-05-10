WATERLOO -- Matthew Cook came up big in goal and Cedar Falls scored the game's only goal as the Tigers blanked ninth-ranked Cedar Rapids Prairie 1-0 Friday in Mississippi Valley Conference boys' soccer.
Nathan Le scored on a set piece from 40 yards out just over 10 minutes into the second half while Cook was stellar all night and especially in the second half when he came up with three clutch saves to preserve the Tigers' slim lead.
"It was a good win against a pretty good team," said Cedar Falls coach Spencer Steffey. "It was a really physical game and I was happy how our guys played through that."
Cedar Falls improved to 7-5 while Prairie slipped to 9-5.
C.R. WASHINGTON 10, WAT. EAST 0: Cedar Rapids Washington improved to 9-5 with a one-sided victory over Waterloo East.
The 16th-ranked Warriors got three goals from Keaton Woods and two apiece from Brooks Papendick and Gasonga Nsengiyumya.
Girls' soccer
C.R. PRAIRIE 3, CEDAR FALLS 0: Cedar Rapids Prairie's 12th-ranked girls' soccer team kept Cedar Falls' offense silent in a 3-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win Friday.
Mason Coufal, Sydney Hancox and Lily Powell scored for the Hawks (11-2) while goalkeeper Quinn Deahl stopped the only two Cedar Falls shots on target.
