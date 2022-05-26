Fledgling Dike-New Hartford program earns first state soccer berth

NEW HARTFORD -- A pair of Camille Landphair first-half goals stood up as third-ranked Dike-New Hartford earned its first girls' state soccer berth with a 2-1 win over Denver Thursday in a Class 1A regional final.

Landphair scored her 57th and 58th goals of the season as the Wolverines (16-1) turned back the Cyclones for the second time this season.

"We did it. We did exactly what we set out to do, and we did it exactly how we wanted it done. ," DNH head coach Kat Bering said.

The fledgling Wolverine program is just in their second year of existence after playing several seasons as a shared program with Hudson.

"It is pretty cool because it is our second year," DNH senior midfielder Rebecca Jorgensen said. "We're excited to get to state. That has been one of our goals since we started. As a captain it is pretty cool, I grew up with these girls."

"It's crazy," added Landphair. "This is our second season as Dike-New Hartford soccer and the thought that we made it to state in just two seasons is unbelievable."

DNH earned the three seed, and will open 1A tournament against Underwood at 10:45 a.m. on Field 7 at James Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.

"We are going to take it like every other game. That is how we have done it," Bering said. "We want them to have fun. That little girl that came on this field with the rainbow socks back in the day ... play for her. That has been our whole thing. You came out here for the love of the game. Love it, enjoy it and and have fun with your teammates."

After blanking the Cyclones 3-0 early in the regular season, the rematch looked like the Wolverines would run away early.

Landphair scored in the 10th minute, and then again in the 31st minute when she hammered home a rebound. Both goals were assisted by Sophia Hoffmann.

But DNH could not crack Denver again. Back-up goalie Tori Schroeder made save-after-save after coming in early in the first half. She had 10 saves after the break, many times spearing the balls out of danger with her fists.

Then late after not many great scoring chances, the Cyclones began to press forward and freshman Myia Rosecrans chipped a shot over the head of Miranda Tyler and with 5 minutes and 55 seconds left in the game the score was 2-1.

And then Denver was relentless down the stretch constantly pressuring the Wolverines, but the DNH backline did just enough to keep the ball away from its net.

"I was freaking out," Jorgensen said. "I told myself I needed to relax ... but I will say, yah, it was a long five minutes."

Surviving a tight battle with a huge reward at the end required the Wolverines to reach deep. Outside of a 3-0 loss to top-ranked Davenport Assumption, DNH had been in only one other one-goal game, a 1-0 victory over Iowa Falls-Alden on April 19.

"I told everyone to keep their heads up," Landphair said after the goal. "I told them we can't do anything about the goal. That we needed to play with confidence, play with the lead and need to know where we are at in the game and if we do that we will win the game."

If there was any downer for DNH is that star forward Sophia Hoffmann needed to be helped off the field after Rosecrans' goal. She was limping in the post-game celebration.

