Five first half goals lead Wolverines to top 10 victory

The third-ranked Dike-New Hartford girl’s soccer team proved their stock with a big win over the seventh-ranked Hudson Pirates on Monday.

Just like the rain, the Wolverines offense got going early and did not let up for the remainder of the contest.

In the 11th minute of the game, junior forward Camille Landphair added to her state-leading goals total to put the Wolverines on top 1-0.

Fourteen minutes later, in the 25th minute, officials awarded Landphair a penalty kick which resulted in her second goal of the contest. She sent a shot passed the Hudson goalkeeper low on the right side to give DNH a 2-0 edge.

When asked what she saw that made her go bottom right with her shot, the junior said her instincts led to the goal.

“I guess I like to switch it up,” Landphair said. “It is just an instinct thing.”

The Wolverines continued their flurry of first half tallies with goals 10 seconds apart in the 26th minute of the contest.

State leader in assists Sophia Hoffmann found the back of the net for the Wolverines’ third goal of the game.

Shortly thereafter, freshman forward Gentry Swarts added to the DNH lead again to make it a 4-0 game.

Senior midfielder Becca Jorgensen added a fifth and final Wolverines goal of the first half with about four minutes remaining.

Leading 5-0 at halftime, Landphair said the Wolverines prepared for a resurgent Pirates squad in the second half.

“We just knew that they were going to want to fire up,” Landphair said. “We needed to get down to work on defense.”

The Pirates lived up to the Wolverines’ expectations.

Hudson head coach Ashley Smiley said the Pirates’ attitude allowed them to put together a strong second half.

“The attitude that we have had all season of, regardless of the score, we are not going to give up the fight,” Smiley said. “We are going to go out there and play Hudson soccer.”

In the second half, the Pirates quickly flipped the momentum with a goal in the second minute.

Freshman Ella Hiatt found the back of the net off an assist from Savannah Schneider to give the Pirates their first goal and cut the Wolverines’ lead to just four goals.

Trailing 5-1, the Pirates continued to battle to claw back into the game despite heavy rain.

Hoffmann increased DNH’s lead to 6-1 on an assist from Landphair around the 25 minute mark.

Hoffmann said she felt the need to “clock in” as the Pirates worked to switch the momentum in their favor.

“I knew I had to drop back on defense, make passes, score goals — do what I normally do,” Hoffmann said. “Just step it up. … If you just play your role, that is what is best for the team. I will do that, and in the end I will get the glory I need by winning.”

Nonetheless, the Pirates continued to fight. Hudson senior Calli Heinzerling scored in the 32nd minute of the contest, and Hiatt scored off another assist from Schneider in the 36th minute.

But Hudson couldn’t manage to climb all the way back as the Wolverines would win, 6-3.

Following the win, Dike-New Hartford head coach Kat Bering said her team showed composure throughout the contest.

“Overall, we did what we needed to do,” Bering said. “You could tell we controlled the game. Our possession and our composure on the ball was just fantastic.”

Bering said the win helps prove Dike-New Hartford’s worthiness of hosting a regional tournament in the postseason.

“Our wins have been really good wins,” Bering said. “We have proven, regardless of opponent, that we [win] with authority. … You saw it today. … We use everybody on the field.”

Bering added the late momentum shift surprised her, and she credited the Pirates for their ability to create the shift.

“It was surprising that that momentum shift happened so late in the game,” Bering said. “But, kudos to them because they needed that and they did what they needed to do. They are someone to reckon with. You have got to be careful with [the momentum shift]. … We cannot allow that to happen.”

Hoffmann also was surprised by the Pirates’ comeback bid at the end of the game, but did not get nervous despite their three second-half tallies.

“I was surprised because of how dominant we were in the first half,” Hoffmann said. “I think if you get worried … that is when you play below your level.”

The win propels the Wolverines to 11-0 on the season with a matchup against the top-ranked team in class 1A on Friday. Dike-New Hartford will travel to take on the Assumption Knights, currently the No. 1 team in the IGHSAU rankings with a 6-3 record.

Bering said the Wolverines will not change their approach.

“It is another game that we have to prove ourselves,” Bering said. “We need to go out there and do our thing. … This whole entire season has been about us getting the other team to respond to what we are doing instead of vice versa. … That works for us.”

The Pirates’ first loss of the season drops them to 6-1-1 on the season, but, as the seventh-ranked team in class 1A, the loss may have dropped them out of contention to host a regional tournament.

But Smiley does not feel the loss will overly harm their chances of hosting as the Pirates have two big opportunities in the next week. On Thursday, Hudson takes on Iowa City-Liberty, a class 3A school, and on Monday Hudson hosts class 1A No. 14 Denver.

“They have the opportunity to play tougher teams and see the areas that we can improve on,” Smiley said. “But, also, able to showcase our ability that we are in that top eight for a reason.”

Smiley said the Pirates will not allow their first loss of the year to derail their season.

“The game can switch in a matter of seconds, and you just have keep playing and keep a positive attitude,” Smiley said. “That is kind of what the vibe was last night when we got off the bus. Yeah, we lost, but we came in, in the second half and the score was technically 3-1. That is huge.”

