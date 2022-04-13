Experienced Cedar Falls girls off to a stellar start

The Cedar Falls girl's soccer team is only three games into the season, but to say they're off to a good start would be quite the understatement.

While the sample size may be small, it's definitely worth noting that Cedar Falls has yet to surrender a goal this year. In three contests, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 12-0, including a 6-0 win over Union on Tuesday.

Of course, this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Last year's team went 12-7 overall before falling to Ankeny Centennial in the Regional Championship game. The Tigers had a lot of youth on that team that came back this year experienced and hungry for more.

“I think that our experience in the field (has helped),” said head coach Alex Place. “We’re returning 10 of our 11 starters from last year. We’ve also got a lot of young talent that’s picked it up for us. The girls are being very aggressive on offense and we’ve got a solid defense back there. I’m really proud of them so far.”

It's truly been a team effort up to this point. Sophomore Ella Ubben has four goals on the season, including two against the Knights on Tuesday. After her, though, it's even across the board. Seniors Avery Fleshner and Sydney Herzmann each scored two goals against the Knights as well while senior Emmajean Roling and sophomore Grace Fober each have two goals on the season.

Place was complimentary of Ubben, Herzmann and Fleshner after they scored two goals apiece against Union, but she also pointed out that the Tigers have had different players step up every match.

“(Those three) were great last year and they’re going to be an even bigger powerhouse this year,” Place said. “I’m really excited. Almost every single game we have different people taking shots on goal and making goals. We’ve got a very solid offense this year.”

So with an experienced squad and a 3-0 start in their possession, Cedar Falls must be feeling pretty confident, right? Of course, but...

“They’re feeling very confident, but we’re also very humble,” Place said. “We know we have a lot to work on and we’ll have even more challenging opponents coming up that are really going to make the difference for us this year.”

Fleshner concurred with her Place's sentiments.

“I would say (confidence) is really high right now, but we keep our awareness up,” Fleshner said. “You never know what to expect from other teams. Although we’re confident, we also expect a lot from our opponents as well.”

While 3-0 is great, the Tigers aren't getting ahead of themselves. Their toughest test yet is set for Thursday as they take on Waverly-Shell Rock, the defending 3A state champions. While it'll be difficult for Cedar Falls to keep their shutout streak going, a win is very much in the cards. Place said she's excited for what she believes will be a close contest. Fleshner said the Tigers don't plan on doing anything differently against the Go-Hawks.

“Our mindset at this point is really just to give it our all,” Fleshner said. “We have nothing to lose. We just want to go out, give it our best shot and hold them down.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0