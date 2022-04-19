Dynamic Duo leads Cyclones to upset win over Columbus Catholic Sailors

Wind gusts of nearly 40 mph and temperatures in the mid-30s would hardly qualify as “perfect soccer weather.”

Nonetheless, those conditions were perfect for the unranked Denver girl’s soccer team as they upset the No. 7 Columbus Catholic Sailors at the Denver Athletic Complex on Monday.

From the opening kick, the Cyclones demonstrated they were not out of their depth against the Sailors. Neither team managed to take the lead through the first 20 minutes of action.

However, Denver managed to flip momentum in its favor with a goal in the 26th minute. Freshman forward Alyssa Harberts dribbled past the defense and beat the Sailors’ goalkeeper.

Following the goal, the field started to tilt in favor of the Cyclones as they controlled possession.

Three minutes after Harberts’ tally, forward Lexi Gehrke nearly put the Cyclones in front by two when she sent an attempt just over the crossbar. Gehrke continued to press the issue despite the miss as the junior found herself with another attempt on the Sailors’ net in the 34th minute. Sailors junior goalkeeper Becca DuFour stopped the attempt, but Harberts collected the rebound and beat an out-of-position DuFour for the freshman’s second goal.

The Cyclones maintained their two goal lead through the final six minutes of the half to take a 2-0 advantage into halftime.

Gehrke’s persistence paid off early in the second half as the junior scored in the 46th minute to increase Denver’s edge to 3-0, the final score of the contest.

Despite three near misses, Gehrke said she remained confident in her ability to hit shots and continued to fire away because of her trust in her teammates.

“I have faith in my teammates that they can get me a good ball,” Gehrke said. “I just keep positive, keep my head up. I know I will get one in.”

With the wind still whipping as the contest concluded, Denver head coach Derek Krebsbach said the conditions did not impact the Cyclones’ style of play during the game.

“Honestly, we had to play into the wind the first half, but we played how we wanted to,” Krebsbach said. “We got at them quite a bit going into the wind. We got the wind in the second half and the ball pretty much stayed in their half because of that. I would say…the wind was not a big factor for us because we could pass it so well.”

However, Krebsbach said Harberts’ performance was big for the freshman as she’d previously been held off the stat sheet.

“She finally got on the stat sheet with the goals,” Krebsbach said. “She has been pretty frustrated that she has not been able to score until now. So, big game for her to get two goals…”

Harberts’ excitement for her strong game was evident following the game.

“It was awesome,” Harberts said. “I was just happy to get two today.”

Krebsbach said Harberts earned Player of the Match honors.

As a team, Krebsbach said the Cyclones excelled at maintaining possession throughout Monday’s contest.

“When you keep the ball, the other team cannot score,” Krebsbach said. “Compete for 50-50 balls. You are going to win a lot of games.”

With the attention-grabbing victory, the Cyclones improved to 3-1 on the season.

With their lone loss coming at the hands of the fifth-ranked, undefeated Dike-New Hartford Wolverines, all eyes will be on the next rankings release on Thursday, April 21 as Denver looks to find a spot for the first time this season.

