The 2023 girls’ all-metro soccer team is captained by Cedar Falls’ Ella Ubben and Columbus Catholic’s Becca Dufour.

Ubben led the Tigers with 11 goals and 28 points while breaking the Tiger program mark for goals in a career with 36 midways through the season.

Cedar Falls also placed Zoe Zylstra, Emily Beneke, Grace Fober and Rhea Buchanan on the squad.

Zylstra finished with nine goals on the season, second only to Ubben. Fober and Buchanan were valuable in the midfield for Cedar Falls, while Beneke was a rock on defense for the Tigers.

Ubben and Zylstra each were named to the first team of the Mississippi Valley Conference (Mississippi Division) all-conference team. Beneke and Fober earned second team nods. Beneke earned her spot as a defender, while Fober had two goals and four assists while playing both forward and midfield.

In addition to all-conference honors, Ubben was a second team all-state selection by the Iowa High School Coaches Soccer Association (3A).

DuFour, who was also co-captain of the 2022 squad, won 11 games in net for the Sailors as she made 285 saves on the season. Her efforts earned her first team IHSSCA first-team all-state honors (1A).

Nikayla Youngblut, Makena Youngblut, Isabella Schoo and Natalie Steele also made the team from Columbus. Nikayla Youngblut led the Sailors with 27 goals and 65 points.

Steele finished the season with 11 goals and 27 points, and Makena Youngblut had six goals and five assists. Schoo was one of the Sailors top defenders.

Waterloo West placed three players on the squad – sophomore Sophie Vandersee, junior Karis Burch and freshman Allison Iversen.

Burch led the Wahawks with four goals.

Vandersee, who played defense and midfield, was a second team Mississippi Valley Conference (Valley Division) all-conference pick.