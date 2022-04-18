Dike-New Hartford girls take care of Union

The Dike-New Hartford girl's soccer team just keeps on winning. Monday was their sixth victory in as many contests as they downed the Union Knights 9-0. Union is now 2-3 on the year.

DNH (6-0) hasn't had much trouble this season as half of their victories have come via the mercy rule. Their closest contest was 3-0 against Denver and they've only allowed one goal all season in a 6-1 win over Columbus Catholic.

Monday's contest wasn't much trouble either as the Wolverines went up 3-0 at halftime and scored an additional six goals in the second.

"It's everyone (working) together, but our captains are really leading the charge," head coach Kat Bering said.

DNH picked up their first goal of the contest in the 10th minute courtesy of junior Camille Landphair. Nine minutes later, Joy Eilderts put one in the back of the net off of a rebound to make it 2-0 Wolverines. Landphair added her second goal of the contest with just 47 seconds remaining before halftime to give Dike-New Hartford a 3-0 edge at the midway point.

DNH was at it again early in the second half as Lexie Fager put a goal on the board in the 47th minute to make it a 4-0 game. Just nine minutes after, the Wolverines put another goal in on the leg of Anastasia Bering. Landphair pulled off the hat trick just three minutes after that and made it a 6-0 game.

Sophia Hoffman made it 7-0 just two minutes after Landphair's third goal with her first of the day. In the 68th minute, Bering added another goal to make it 8-0 and Landphair picked up her fourth goal of the day less than a minute later to stretch the lead to nine and give the game its final score.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0