Dike-New Hartford girls off to a fantastic start

38-1. That's how much the Dike-New Hartford girl's soccer team has outscored their opponents by so far this season. They're 6-0 with half of those wins coming via the mercy rule. Their closest contest was 3-0 and they're fresh off a 9-0 win against Union on Monday.

So, is it fair to say the Wolverines are off to a good start?

"Yes," said head coach Kat Bering with a laugh. "I'd have to agree with you on that one."

Coming off a 14-6 season in which they advanced to the Regional championship game, DNH has looked the part of a team with plans to go even further than that this year. The youth and inexperience of last years team has been transformed. After graduating only two seniors, the Wolverines are now made up of tested veterans.

Leading that group is senior Sophia Hoffman, a South Dakota State commit, and junior Camille Landphair, a UNI commit. Hoffman already has 13 assists, most in the state regardless of classification, while Landphair has an astonishing 19 goals in just six contests, good enough for third in all of Iowa.

Bering stressed that while those two have been absolutely crucial, the Wolverines have gotten where they are thanks to a team effort.

"It's everyone together," she said. "Our captains are really leading the charge. Sophie Hoffman is doing a really awesome job of controlling the pitch for us and talking to our underclassmen and bringing them along. I would say Sophie Hoffman is really a deciding factor for us because she brings the calmness a lot of times in our midfield. Between her, Ana Bering and Becca Jorgensen there's been leadership in the middle.

"Knowing that Cam (Landphair) is up top so we can hit her (has been important). Cam is also finding a lot more this year. It's just about being unselfish. We had a team goal this year that we'd reward our teammates for their efforts. That was a big thing for us and everyone is putting in 110% effort and we're going to reward them for it."

The girls at DNH have been quite familiar with success over the past two years. Both the volleyball and girls basketball teams have won back-to-back state championships. Landphair and Hoffman were both starters on the most recent basketball team while sophomore keeper Miranda Tyler was a key bench player.

Don't get it twisted, though. Bering says this team is only focusing on what happens on the pitch, not their past success on the court.

"They have the mindset that every time we step onto the field we're going to give it our all and we're never going to underestimate anyone because that's just dangerous," she said. "We just go out there and we play our game and get the other team to play to our tempo. We want to set the tone, which is what we're doing and what we're going to keep doing. That has nothing to do with anything else."

It can't be overstated that the start DNH has gotten off to has been nothing short of outstanding. That Landphair is averaging a hat trick per game is truly unfathomable. Her 42 points are third most in the state regardless of classification. Her 76 shots are most in Iowa and her 52 SOG are third. Tyler has only surrendered one goal in the net, tying her for third in the state.

So, yes, the start the Wolverines have had is almost difficult to believe. Rest assured, however, that starting 6-0 isn't enough for them. They have loftier goals in mind. While they may not use the words "state" or "championship," that goal is surely in the back of their minds.

For now, however, DNH is just focused on getting even better. That's a thought that should scare the rest of 1A.

"It's about developing every single person on the pitch," she said. "(Monday) we were able to get everybody on the pitch and they did really, really well. Practices have been phenomenal, so the output is really great. Being able to get everyone those minutes and knowing that when they get on the field they can contribute is big time for us. Last year we had a very small bench, this year we have a bigger bench and we've been able to utilize that so we can be successful. Everyone is bringing everyone else up for us so that's going to be huge for us."

