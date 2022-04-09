Dike-New Hartford girls beat rival Denver

The Dike-New Hartford girls' soccer team remains undefeated on the season after a 3-0 shutout victory in Denver Friday evening.

The Wolverines dealt the Cyclones their first loss of the young year by matching their aggression on the field. According to DNH assistant coach Emma Eden, it was the result of extensive practice, motivated in no small part by the desire to beat one of their fiercest rivals.

“Denver is a team that’s aggressive physically and we had to play to it as well,” Eden said. “We can’t back down, we’ve got to stay strong on our offense and defensive, keep your body ready for it. This is a great game to watch the girls do what they do best and play it on the field.”

It was a tough first half with both the Wolverines and the Cyclones driving the ball into each others territory. Neither team was able to break through, however.

“We just couldn’t find that final pass, that final shot in the final third,” said Denver head coach Derek Krebsbach. “We’ve got to speed up when we’re in the final third and play a little quicker.”

Late in the first half, Dike-New Hartford finally connected on a goal by senior midfielder Sophia Hoffman to make it 1-0. The Wolverines were not content to rest on their laurels and remained on the attack.

“That’s how we want to play every game,” Hoffmann said “We want to be more aggressive.”

The Wolverines scored two more goals in the second half to bring the game to 3-0. That include a final goal by junior midfielder Camille Landphair, the teams top scorer.

Dike-New Hartford is now 3-0 on the season. Eden says they intend to bring the same level of aggressive play to every game.

“We’ve been working on that a lot this year, just like the last few games we’ve been doing it, and it’s been transitioning well" she said. "In practices, we’ve been putting in the work, and the girls, they’ve been showing up and they’ve been shining for it.”

