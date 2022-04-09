Denver uses relentless offense to break A-P/DNH

The Denver boys’ soccer team got its first win of the 2022 season with a combination of young talent and aggressive offensive play.

On Friday night, the Cyclones went onto the field at the Denver Athletic Complex to play the Aplintgon-Parkersburg/Dike-New Hartford (A-P/DNH) Falcons. They ultimately came out with a decisive 5-1 victory.

The first half of the game started off with both teams struggling to score until the 35th minute. That was when sophomore midfielder Ethan Larson got the Cyclones their first goal with an assist by junior Garrett Even. Larson picked up another goal before the end of the half with an assist by sophomore midfielder Connor Clinton, bringing the Denver lead up to 2-0.

The Falcons answered back early on in the second half with a goal by freshman midfielder Ty Luhring, cutting the lead in half. After the setback, the Cyclones went back on the offensive, keeping the ball in the Falcons’ half of the field as much as possible.

Clinton scored two goals in quick succession. The first goal came on an assist by freshman Sean Gomez, who got a goal of his own later in the half.

“I started demanding the ball for my teammates, getting it over the defenders, just getting them… through balls, so they could get a shot, I could maybe tap it in,” Clinton said.

According to head coach Senad Mrzljak, this was the result of hard work paying off.

“We worked on it the last two days and it showed on the field,” Mrzljak said. “Our work is starting to show up. They’re really into it, I liked the way they worked.”

In particular, Mrzljak singled out Gomez for his hard work and progress.

“He’s getting better, that’s a good thing," Mrzljak said. "I’m really impressed with Sean. The way he puts work in it is just awesome.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0