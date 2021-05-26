Defender Daniel Pranger's goal lifts Waterloo Columbus into the 1A state soccer tournament

WATERLOO – Daniel Pranger may no longer be a secret weapon within the Waterloo Columbus offense.
The Sailors’ senior broke a scoreless tie in the 65th minute when he took a feed from Jonathan Hackett and blasted it into the net. That goal helped Waterloo Columbus book a return trip to the state boys’ soccer tournament night with a 2-0 win over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Wednesday night at Columbus’ T.J. McLaughlin Field.
“Our team built the ball up really well and got the ball in the center,” Pranger said. “I just made an overlapping (run) around their center guy and put the ball away. It was well done by my team.”
Columbus (12-8) will make the program’s ninth trip to state and opens competition in Class 1A against top-seeded West Burlington (20-1) at noon on Tuesday. The Sailors were defeated in the finals of the state tournament in 2019 after ending a six-year state hiatus.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Pranger said. “I can’t wait to go back and redeem ourselves for what happened two years ago.
“About of half us were there two years ago and really wanted to go back. Our other teammates, sensed that and they want to go with us and kept working.”
Facing a tall, physically strong and determined Garner-Hayfield-Ventura team (13-7), it took plenty of effort for Columbus to prevail. The Sailors finished with a 16-7 advantage in shots, but Cardinals’ goalkeeper Nathan Roberts came up with multiple big saves.
In the first half, GHV threatened Columbus often with Kevin Meyers targeting Evan Sloan on lengthy sideline throw-ins that were headed towards the net. Columbus’ goalkeeper Emerson Hahn made a near point-blank save on one of those headers to keep the match scoreless in the 26th minute.
Columbus’ best look of the first half came in the final 10 seconds when Jezz Chacon Rodriguez had a breakaway saved.
“I was very nervous,” Columbus coach William Maletta said. “Garner-Hayfield deserved to be here. They’re a very hard working team. They obviously know how to use their weapons appropriately with the long throw and their guys can get up.”
Columbus began to find more success placing shots on net in the second half, but had nothing to show for it until Pranger broke through. The center back defender now ranks second on his team with 12 goals this season. His speed combined with the touch and control to take shots isn’t typical for someone who has been developed on the defensive side of the field.
“He’s played defense his entire life, but if you ever get a chance to see him play in more of a midfield or offensive role, he can completely change the game,” Maletta said. “It’s been kind of a staple of the season to bring Daniel forward and have him come up and put pressure on the opposing team’s defensive line. It’s hard to track a center back who is as fast as him that can run the entire field in a short amount of time as well as dribble and shoot. He’s the full package.”
Added Pranger, “Whenever they need me up top and I see the opportunities, I try to get up whenever I can to help the team out to give them more opportunities on goal.”
As time winded down with the Sailors leading 1-0, Columbus’ defense held off a GHV free kick with just over a minute remaining. The Sailors countered and Jonathon Pranger chipped Columbus’ second goal in with 16 seconds left to put the finishing touch on the trip to Des Moines.