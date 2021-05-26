Defender Daniel Pranger's goal lifts Waterloo Columbus into the 1A state soccer tournament

In the first half, GHV threatened Columbus often with Kevin Meyers targeting Evan Sloan on lengthy sideline throw-ins that were headed towards the net. Columbus’ goalkeeper Emerson Hahn made a near point-blank save on one of those headers to keep the match scoreless in the 26th minute.

Columbus’ best look of the first half came in the final 10 seconds when Jezz Chacon Rodriguez had a breakaway saved.

“I was very nervous,” Columbus coach William Maletta said. “Garner-Hayfield deserved to be here. They’re a very hard working team. They obviously know how to use their weapons appropriately with the long throw and their guys can get up.”

Columbus began to find more success placing shots on net in the second half, but had nothing to show for it until Pranger broke through. The center back defender now ranks second on his team with 12 goals this season. His speed combined with the touch and control to take shots isn’t typical for someone who has been developed on the defensive side of the field.