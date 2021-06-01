Dallas Center-Grimes uses free-kick goal to oust Waverly-Shell Rock from 2A state soccer

“We weren’t able to get our shots on frame,” W-SR coach Derek Krebsbach said. “DCG was a hard team to break down. They had good shape. They had a similar formation to us and a similar system.”

The Go-Hawks’ physical team with 14 seniors that looked like they’ve invested countless hours in the weight room produced most of their chances off long balls in a back-and-forth match in which Dallas Center-Grimes (17-3) finished with a 17-15 advantage in shots.

“Ultimately it was just to be patient with their attacking players because they’re all very good players,” Dallas Center-Grimes coach Collin Lane said. “It’s just a matter of trying to limit their opportunities inside the box and then not give them anything clean outside the box, as well.

“That’s probably the most athletic and physical team we’d seen all year. It was good for us to get tested against that style.”

For Waverly-Shell Rock, this state tournament run with a large senior class was a display of perseverance. The Go-Hawks remained engaged throughout last spring’s canceled season and secured the program’s first trip to state since 2015.

Krebsbach’s voice cracked up as he spoke with emotion and pride in what his team accomplished.