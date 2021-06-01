Dallas Center-Grimes uses free-kick goal to oust Waverly-Shell Rock from 2A state soccer

DES MOINES – Waverly-Shell Rock’s defensive wall went high. Dallas Center-Grimes attacker Kendall Bickford went low.
That was the difference late Tuesday afternoon in a closely-contested Class 2A state boys’ soccer quarterfinal.
Bickford grounded a free kick under the Waverly-Shell Rock wall and inside the near post in the 55th minute as Dallas Center-Grimes advanced to the semifinal round, 1-0, after dropping its state tournament openers in 2018 and 2019.
“It was a great ball,” Waverly-Shell Rock goalkeeper Clayton Oswald said, assessing the unconventional set kick below the wall. “Usually you don’t see that, but they gave it a try and it worked out for them. Congrats to those guys. It’s a solid team and I wish them the best of luck the rest of the way.”
Oswald finished with 10 saves, including multiple stops from near point-blank range to give his team a chance, but the Go-Hawks (13-7) were unable to put a strong enough shot inside the frame on this day.
W-SR’s best scoring opportunity came during the first half when Payton Kipp played the ball back to Ty Bell who drilled an open look off the left near post. Nick Langan ripped a strong attack wide left earlier in the first half and Carter Fecht had a powerful strike sail over the net during W-SR’s closing attempts at an equalizer in the second half.
“We weren’t able to get our shots on frame,” W-SR coach Derek Krebsbach said. “DCG was a hard team to break down. They had good shape. They had a similar formation to us and a similar system.”
The Go-Hawks’ physical team with 14 seniors that looked like they’ve invested countless hours in the weight room produced most of their chances off long balls in a back-and-forth match in which Dallas Center-Grimes (17-3) finished with a 17-15 advantage in shots.
“Ultimately it was just to be patient with their attacking players because they’re all very good players,” Dallas Center-Grimes coach Collin Lane said. “It’s just a matter of trying to limit their opportunities inside the box and then not give them anything clean outside the box, as well.
“That’s probably the most athletic and physical team we’d seen all year. It was good for us to get tested against that style.”
For Waverly-Shell Rock, this state tournament run with a large senior class was a display of perseverance. The Go-Hawks remained engaged throughout last spring’s canceled season and secured the program’s first trip to state since 2015.
Krebsbach’s voice cracked up as he spoke with emotion and pride in what his team accomplished.
“I don’t think anybody expected us to be here and we made it here,” Krebsbach said. “Fourteen seniors, a good chunk of them play club soccer year-round. I’ve known a lot of them since they were middle school kids. It sucks to see them leave.”
Oswald, one of the senior leaders, won’t soon forget what this group was able to achieve.
“That’s not the result we wanted but still a successful season for us this year,” Oswald said. “We really had to leave it all out there.
“I did everything I could to keep the ball out of the net today and I feel like the rest of the guys on the team did everything they could to help us out, too. I feel like we really bonded over this season and really put ourselves together to do what we could to be successful.”