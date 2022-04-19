Cyclones spin out in 1-0 loss to Mason City

The Denver Cyclones girls' soccer team were dealt their second loss of the season against the Mason City River Hawks, 1-0 on Tuesday night.

On Monday, the Cyclones won against Columbus Catholic 3-0. According to head coach Derek Krebsbach, playing two days in a row had an effect on the energy of the Cyclones. They had an offensive-heavy first half only to run out of steam in the second, which Mason City took advantage of.

"We looked pretty tired from our game yesterday against Columbus to be honest," Krebsbach said. "That shouldn't be an excuse, though. We have plenty of girls who can play, so they definitely got the better of us."

The game was scoreless in the first half. It wasn't until 20:31 into the second that sophomore midfielder Kenna Hemann scored the first and only goal of the evening. The River Hawks remained on the offensive for most of the second half and held the line against the exhausted Cyclones.

"We changed our shape a little in the last ten minutes of the first half, and I really felt like we were starting to connect passes a little bit better there," said Mason City head coach Shannon Dykstra. "We stuck with that in the second half and it definitely got us where I feel like we had the run of play there in the second half."

Denver's next game will be on Monday in Decorah.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0