Cyclones down Sailors 3-0 behind two goals from freshman forward

The Denver Cyclones girl’s soccer team defeated the Columbus Catholic Sailors 3-0 at the Denver Athletic Complex Monday night to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Columbus Catholic entered Monday’s contest as the No. 7 team in class 1A while Denver entered outside of the top 15.

Despite the ranking disparity, neither team looked outclassed by the other through the first 25 minutes of action as the two battled to a 0-0 tie.

However, in the 26th minute, freshman forward Alyssa Harberts dribbled the ball through the Sailors defense and sent a shot passed Columbus goalkeeper Becca DuFour. That goal shifted momentum firmly in favor of Denver as the Cyclones controlled the pace of play and produced significantly more chances for the remainder of the contest.

In the 34th minute of action, DuFour stopped a Sailors attempt, but Harberts collected the rebound and scored on a second chance attempt.

With two goals from Harberts, the Cyclones held a 2-0 advantage at the end of the first half.

The Cyclones picked up where they left off in the first half to start the second. Lexi Gehrke managed to find the back of the net in the 46th minute to put the Cyclones in front 3-0.

Gehrke saw two more dangerous attempts bounce off the post as the Cyclones cruised to a 3-0 victory.

Denver head coach Ollie Johnston said he felt his team excelled at competing for 50-50 balls and maintaining possession throughout Monday’s contest.

“When you keep the ball, the other team cannot score,” Johnston said. “Compete for 50-50 balls. You are going to win a lot of games.”

The Cyclones will host Mason City in Denver for their next contest on Tuesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m.

For the Sailors, they will host the North Fayette Valley TigerHawks on Tuesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Waterloo.

