Columbus girls' soccer wins opener, looks to return to state

WATERLOO— The Columbus Catholic girl’s soccer team has a long season ahead of them, but they started the year off well with a win.

On Friday, the Sailors played their opening game against the Wahlert Catholic Golden Eagles of Dubuque. While they struggled to follow through in Wahlert territory, their defense held the line with two clutch saves by junior goalie Rebecca DuFour to secure the 1-0 win.

Last year, Columbus Catholic made it to the state quarterfinals and hope to return this year. It won’t be easy, as key pieces from last year’s team have gone on to graduate. But overall, head coach Julie Girsch said she’s optimistic about the prospects of the team.

“I think the energy and the vibe and the culture and climate of our team right now is really positive,” Girsch said. “We have a lot of new players, so we’re going to take some time to kind of adjust and get to know kind of the style of the new players, but we’re excited to kick the season off.”

Girsch added that this early on, they’re still trying to find the places where they click, but they have enough talent to win.

“I think all around, right now [at] the beginning of the year, we’re just figure out where we’re going to shine the best,” she said. “We’ve got some returning players that have stepped up in leadership roles this year.”

Two of those players are the Youngblut sisters, Nikayla and Makena, who are playing for the Sailors while attending Don Bosco Catholic in Gilbertville, along with three other girls on the team.

It was Makena who scored the deciding goal of the evening 38:52 into the first half, giving Columbus the win. Currently a sophomore, she said she’s applying the lessons learned from last season here and she appears to be getting results.

“Both years, I’ve played center-mid and in the middle, you see opportunities to take shots, but I’ve really learned that I need to get up and take them rather than staying back,” Youngblut said.

The Columbus Catholic girls’ team is scheduled to play against Marshalltown on Tuesday

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0