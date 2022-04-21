Columbus Catholic completes comeback win over Hudson

The Columbus Catholic boy's soccer team overcame an early deficit against the Hudson Pirates Thursday evening to pick up their second win of the year, 4-2.

The Sailors fell behind 1-0 after less than a minute before Dimitry Kimbulu put one in the back of the net at the 11th minute to tie the game. Jackson Hiatt put Hudson back in the lead 14 minutes later on his goal, but Simeon Hasselbrook managed to score for Columbus to tie the game at 2-2 with just four minutes to go until halftime.

In the second half, it was all Sailors. John Pranger scored goals in the 59th and 67th minute to give give Columbus Catholic a 4-2 victory.

The Sailors lost their first four games of the season before pulling off a 4-0 shutout of Denver. They lost 6-3 to Perry before dropping a contest on penalty kicks to Regina. Getting the win against a previously unbeaten Hudson squad was certainly a confidence booster for head coach William Maletta's squad.

"It's a good feeling," he said. "Especially with how our season's been going so far. It's been kind of up and down where we've had bad losses and tight losses against good teams. I tell the boys to put the small things together and everything will come in line. It was kind of a tale of two halves today."

The Pirates left the field with a loss for the first time this season. After beating AP/DNH twice (10-0 and 4-0) and North Fayette Valley once (4-3), the Pirates were unable to keep up the momentum they controlled early in the game.

"We have another game tomorrow," said head coach Connor Wrage. "We've just got to keep our heads up. (Columbus) has a good team over there. We battled, they just played a little bit harder than us tonight winning those 50-50 balls. It's alright. We'll move on from it."

