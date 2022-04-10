Columbus Catholic boys seeking growth

The Columbus Catholic boy's soccer team hasn't gotten off to the start they were hoping for.

The Sailors are still seeking their first win of the season, having lost 5-2 to Waterloo West, 6-2 to Gladbrook-Reinbeck and 4-3 to Pella so far. Still, the loss against the Dutch saw vast improvement out of Columbus. Head coach William Maletta hopes that performance was indicative of what's to come in the near future.

“Obviously we had a rough start to our first two games,” he said. “West taught us a lesson and then GR really taught us a lesson. We decided this week we were going to take some time to say, ‘this is where we’re going to change things around.’ It might not be a win, but it’s better than 5-2 and 6-2. It was a hard fought game against a perennial 2A state team. It’s a good result for us.”

The Sailors are coming off an outstanding season in which they went 12-9 overall and ultimately advanced to the 1A state quarterfinals. Gone from that squad, however, are four full-time starters, including super star Jezz Chacon Rodriguez. The stud finished his senior season with 18 goals and 12 assists to lead the team.

Daniel Pranger (12 goals, five assists) and Ruben Botali (seven assists, six goals) are also gone.

Still, the cupboard is not yet bare for Columbus. John Pranger returns for his junior season after scoring 12 goals last season. He's yet to score this year, but Roberto Ruiz, Delsin Savage and John Hackett have each scored two goals so far to lead the team.

Both of Hackett's goals came after the Sailors fell behind 2-0 to Pella on Saturday. The Dutch managed to score another goal to go up 3-2, but Ruiz scored his second goal of the season on a beautiful free kick to tie things up once more. Pella scored one last time in the final ten minutes to get the victory, but Columbus Catholic still left quite the impression on the day.

The schedule has been brutal to start the year and Maletta mentioned after the West game that this was done intentionally. Playing tougher teams early in the year will better prepare the Sailors for the postseason. With schools like Denver, Hudson and Gladbrook-Reinbeck again (twice) on the remaining schedule, CCHS should be very battle tested by seasons end.

A state quarterfinal run last year was nice, but that was then. The now the Sailors are looking at hasn't been pretty so far, but it's starting to look better. With some solid veterans around them, a bunch of talented freshman and a daunting schedule to get them ready, Columbus may very well be in a much different place at the end of the year than they are now.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0