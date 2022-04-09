Columbus Catholic boys lose hard-fought game against Pella

Credit the Columbus Catholic boy's soccer team for giving a commendable effort on their home field Saturday morning against Pella. After falling behind early, the Sailors fought back to tie the game late, twice.

Unfortunately, Pella had one last goal up their sleeve.

Preston Rowe's goal in the 71st minute broke the final tie of the game and gave the Dutch a 4-3 lead. They held that advantage for the final nine minutes of action and left with the victory while keeping the Sailors winless on the season.

While it wasn't the result Columbus was hoping for, it was still a vast improvement over their first two games. A 5-2 loss to West and a 6-2 loss to Gladbrook-Reinbeck to start off the year had the Sailors searching for answers. After falling behind 2-0, Saturday's game was threatening to turn out the same way as those two did.

Columbus Catholic had no interest in letting that happen. Head coach William Maletta was pleased with the improvement he saw from his team in the second half.

"Obviously we had a rough start to our first two games," he said. "West taught us a lesson and then GR really taught us a lesson. We decided this week we were going to take some time to say, 'this is where we're going to change things around.' It might not be a win, but it's better than 5-2 and 6-2. It was a hard fought game against a perennial 2A state team. It's a good result for us."

Pella got their first goal on the board in the 7th minute from Austin Boone. Three minutes later, Logan Solomon made it a 2-0 game and it looked like it'd be another rout.

John Hackett had other plans.

Hackett managed to ensure the Sailors wouldn't go into halftime scoreless with a goal in the 39th minute to cut the deficit in half. After 20 scoreless minutes to start the second, Hackett scored again, this time to tie things up and give the Sailors a serious moral boost.

Five minutes later, however, Pella retook the lead on an Isaac Semini goal, 3-2. In the 69th minute, though, Roberto Ruiz came in for a Sailors free kick and sunk it into the back of the net on a marvelous goal. That tied things up with 11 minutes remaining. Things were looking good for the Sailors.

Two minutes later, however, Rowe put the Dutch up one last time, this time for good.

