Close battle between seafarers ends in 1-1 draw, sophomore star shines for Pirates

Early regular season girl’s high school soccer action pitted the 2-1 Columbus Catholic Sailors against the 1-0 Hudson Pirates in New Hartford on Tuesday.

With inclement weather across the state, high winds played a factor throughout the contest as high, arcing passes stalled and landed short or sail well beyond a target.

Despite the conditions, both teams managed to maintain a near equal share of possession. While both teams controlled the ball for extended periods of time in their attacking third, neither scored during the first 20 minutes of action.

Following the game, Columbus Catholic head coach Julie Girsh noted just how evenly matched the two teams played.

“I thought we both were in the offensive third just as much as each other depending on the wind,” Girsh said. “[It was] a very competitive game.”

Hudson managed to strike first in the 27th minute as sophomore Savannah Schneider sent a pass from the middle third to freshman Ella Hiatt in the attacking third.

Hiatt worked her way past a Columbus defender and beat Sailors goalkeeper Becca DuFour to the opposite side to put the Pirates in front 1-0.

The Sailors nearly equalized the score in the 33rd minute, but Hudson managed to clear the ball out of its defending third before Columbus could capitalize on the chance.

As the clock ran out on the first half, the Pirates maintained their 1-0 lead despite the competitiveness of the first 40 minutes of action.

In the second half, the teams resumed their close, hard fought battle.

Girsh said she felt the Sailors held a slight advantage in the second half, whereas the Pirates had held a slight advantage in the first.

In the second half, the wind picked up and the sky continued to darken as both teams raised their intensity.

Even with the raised intensity, neither team managed to find the back of the net during the first 20 minutes of the second half. However, as Girsh noted, the Sailors seemed to gain the momentum during that time.

In the 73rd minute, Columbus nearly found the goal it had been searching for via a free kick. Hudson goalkeeper Macey McKenna struggled to corral the volley, opening the door for the Sailors, but McKenna controlled the rebound to avoid giving up a late Columbus tally.

Two minutes later, Columbus Catholic senior Adrianna Gallen collected the ball just inside the attacking zone and sent a long-range missile toward the Hudson cage.

McKenna could only watch as the ball sailed nearly 30 yards into the top left corner of the Hudson net, tying the game 1-1 with just over five minutes to go.

Girsh described her reaction to the goal as ‘pure excitement.'

“They had been working really hard in that offensive third for a while,” Girsh said. “We just wanted to get it in the back of the net. She definitely hit it far enough out and had the wind carry it so that was good.”

A flurry of activity from both teams followed as all 22 players looked to end the game in regulation, but neither team managed to score before time ran out.

Both teams created dangerous opportunities during the overtime period.

Columbus opened with nearly four minutes of time in the attacking third while a Hudson free kick flew just wide of the Sailors net during the fourth minute of action.

Officials signaled a lightning delay with 5:11 left in OT, but both coaches mutually agreed to a draw as inclement weather continued to move in on the area.

Although neither team walked away with a win, both coaches said they were pleased with the performance of their teams.

Smiley specifically noted the effort the Pirates demonstrated throughout the contest.

“I cannot complain,” Smiley said. “We left it all out there. We played well as a team. We put some girls in some new spots and they did not give up…I cannot ask for anything more from my team.”

Smiley also said the contest provided the Pirates a chance to learn where they need to improve moving forward.

“This is our second game,” Smiley said. “So, we have some things to work out…As it is our second game, we have got to have things to learn from and grow from…We have opportunities. We just need to learn to capitalize on them.”

Girsh described the game as another step forward for the fifth ranked Sailors as they look to find the right lineup.

“We are still taking steps forward," she said. "We have people playing new positions. It is going to take some time, but super proud of how they played tonight.”

Throughout the entire contest, one player emerged as a consistent presence in the Hudson attacking third.

Schneider, who assisted on the Hiatt goal, made her presence felt each time the Pirates went on the attack. From piloting the attack to stymying clearance attempts by the Sailors, the sophomore forward caught the attention of players, coaches and spectators.

“She is a good player,” Smiley said. “She works hard off the field, always trying to get better…She is not necessarily all about herself or her stats. She wants what is best for the team…That speaks volumes to me.”

Up next, the Pirates host the 5-0 Dike-New Hartford Wolverines on Thursday, April 14 at 5 p.m.

Columbus Catholic will hit the road for their next contest. The Sailors take on the 2-1 Denver Cyclones in Denver on Monday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m.

