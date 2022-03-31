Cedar Falls takes victory over Hudson in Tuesday Jamboree

The wind was strong and the temperature was cold, but it didn’t stop area girls soccer teams from battling in the metro-area Jamboree on Tuesday.

The first match at 4:00 p.m. was Denver vs. Waterloo, followed by Independence vs. Waverly, Decorah vs. Columbus and Hudson vs. Cedar Falls.

Although Cedar Falls maintained quality possession around the strong Hudson squad, it was Hudson who found the net first, scoring with about 20 minutes left to go in the opening half. Cedar Falls didn’t lose hope and continued to press high on the Hudson defense.

Returning leading scorer and sophomore stand-out Ella Ubben equalized the scrimmage with a left-footed upper corner shot that the Hudson goal-keeper couldn’t stop. She was assisted by sophomore Grace Fober on the goal.

To take the lead, senior captain Sydney Herzmann aggressively found the net with an unassisted goal to end the scrimmage 2-1 in the Tigers’ favor.

“Hudson has a quality coaching staff full of experience and knowledge,” said head coach Alex Pace. “I know that this Hudson team will be tough competition for teams in the area. I expect them to go far in the 1A substate playoffs.”

Cedar Falls is looking forward to a great season, returning 10 of 11 starters from last year including top scorers Ella Ubben and Sydney Herzmann. In goal, Alena Litzel returns after earning All-State honorable mention last year as goal-keeper.

Cedar Falls travels to Cedar Rapids Jefferson for their first regular season match on April 5.

