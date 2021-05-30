Cedar Falls soccer is set for long-awaited state return

CEDAR FALLS – It didn’t take long for Spencer Steffy to see something special within his soccer team.
During open gym workouts last winter there was a next-level sense urgency within the Tigers.
That approach has helped Cedar Falls reach its first state tournament since 2009. Cedar Falls (19-3) will be competing in the last match of the state’s quarterfinal round against Johnston (15-3) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday inside Des Moines’ Cownie Soccer Park.
“I could kind of see there was just a different feel about this group early on,” said Steffy, who played on a Cedar Falls state qualifying soccer team in 2006. “You never had to worry about if they were going to practice hard. They brought that every day. We did open gyms in the winter time and you could tell they were just ready to go. There was some urgency and just that different feel.”
The Tigers’ breakthrough run to state comes following one-goal substate losses to Cedar Rapids Prairie in 2018 and 2019.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” said Carter Svoboda, one of the team’s senior captains. “We’ve got a big family culture here. We all work as a team and connect our passes and we do everything together.”
Truman Unruh was a freshman playing on varsity two seasons ago when the Tigers came up short during the postseason. He felt for his senior teammates then, and again last spring when there wasn’t a season due to the pandemic.
“It hurt to see the seniors leave,” Unruh recalls. “We knew that when we came back we weren’t going to let our senior brothers not get a chance at it (competing at state).”
Unruh enters state as the Class 3A leader with 34 goals, giving the No. 7-seeded Tigers a legitimate shot to pull off an upset and secure the program’s first-ever state tournament win.
“I’ve been focusing on my weak points in practice, using my left foot, using my right in situations where I usually don’t,” Unruh said, addressing the gains he’s made. “I’ve been making myself uncomfortable every day in practice.”
Cedar Falls enters state with wins in its last eight matches following one-goal losses to Iowa City High and Iowa City Liberty. Top-seeded Waukee is the only other team to defeat the Tigers this year. Cedar Falls recently posted a conference win over No. 3 seed Cedar Rapids Prairie, a potential semifinal opponent.
“I like our chances,” Steffy said, exuding confidence in his team. “The way the group can come together, our senior leadership, I just like our chances against anyone we see down there.”