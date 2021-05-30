Cedar Falls soccer is set for long-awaited state return

CEDAR FALLS – It didn’t take long for Spencer Steffy to see something special within his soccer team.

During open gym workouts last winter there was a next-level sense urgency within the Tigers.

That approach has helped Cedar Falls reach its first state tournament since 2009. Cedar Falls (19-3) will be competing in the last match of the state’s quarterfinal round against Johnston (15-3) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday inside Des Moines’ Cownie Soccer Park.

“I could kind of see there was just a different feel about this group early on,” said Steffy, who played on a Cedar Falls state qualifying soccer team in 2006. “You never had to worry about if they were going to practice hard. They brought that every day. We did open gyms in the winter time and you could tell they were just ready to go. There was some urgency and just that different feel.”

The Tigers’ breakthrough run to state comes following one-goal substate losses to Cedar Rapids Prairie in 2018 and 2019.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this,” said Carter Svoboda, one of the team’s senior captains. “We’ve got a big family culture here. We all work as a team and connect our passes and we do everything together.”