Cedar Falls secures first state soccer appearance since 2009

WATERLOO – Cedar Falls has become accustomed to competing in the substate final round of the soccer postseason.
On Wednesday, the Tigers finally took the next step.
Truman Unruh buried an equalizer on a penalty kick in the first half and scored on a header off Ryan Marten’s corner kick six minutes into the second half as Cedar Falls defeated Dubuque Senior, 2-1, at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
Cedar Falls (19-4) will be making its first state tournament appearance since 2009 when it faces No. 2 seed Johnston (15-3) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday inside Des Moines’ Cownie Soccer Park.
“It’s a big step for us,” Cedar Falls coach Spencer Steffy said. “We’ve been close so many times, so it’s a really big win. It’s been a great season and I can’t think of a better group of guys to do it.”
A Dubuque Senior team (11-5) that the Tigers defeated 4-0 earlier this season, gave Cedar Falls an early wake-up call. Owen Hull cut the ball back from the goal line and found Foster Hull on his centering pass for a score that gave the Rams a 1-0 lead six minutes into the contest.
“When we went down it was a weird feeling,” Unruh said. “We haven’t gone down that many times at the beginning of games. We know the pressure and we knew that could happen and we just brought it back.”
Senior captains Blake Gleason and Carter Svoboda got the team together after that initial goal and helped the Tigers regroup.
“We just took a deep breath,” said Svoboda, who plays a leadership role on Cedar Falls’ back line. “I think maybe some of the nerves maybe got to us a little at the beginning. We needed to take a deep breath and collect ourselves. After that, we did a lot better.”
Cedar Falls scored its equalizer in the 20th minute when Unruh completed the PK after Matthew Iehl was tackled inside the box. The Tigers’ junior forward improved his season goal total to 34 on Wednesday and has the perfect mentality for penalty kicks.
“I knew I was going to score,” Unruh said. “We practice those. I bury those. We don’t miss.”
Cedar Falls wasted little time taking the lead and control of the second half.
The 6-foot-1 Unruh charged towards the back post off Marten’s corner and timed his go-ahead header perfectly. Scoring through the air has become an area in which the Tigers’ junior has become a stronger weapon this season.
“It definitely wasn’t a strong suit and then working on it this year has definitely improved my game a ton,” Unruh said.
While Unruh played varsity soccer as a freshman, he’s found another level to help lead Cedar Falls to state during this impressive junior campaign.
“He’s definitely a difference maker,” Steffy said. “He’s always dangerous. You saw how the match played out tonight. Even when he doesn’t have the ball on his foot, he’s always a factor. He just draws defenders. Senior put their whole plan together to stop him.
“His confidence just grew through the year. I still don’t think he’s scratched the surface of his potential.”
After Cedar Falls took a one-goal lead early into the second half, the Tigers’ gave Senior no true openings.
“I thought the back line did a really good job of just keeping their composure,” Steffy said. “We talk a lot about not going away from our style. You get up one, the other team is going to take chances. We never really went away from that.”