Cedar Falls secures first state soccer appearance since 2009

Senior captains Blake Gleason and Carter Svoboda got the team together after that initial goal and helped the Tigers regroup.

“We just took a deep breath,” said Svoboda, who plays a leadership role on Cedar Falls’ back line. “I think maybe some of the nerves maybe got to us a little at the beginning. We needed to take a deep breath and collect ourselves. After that, we did a lot better.”

Cedar Falls scored its equalizer in the 20th minute when Unruh completed the PK after Matthew Iehl was tackled inside the box. The Tigers’ junior forward improved his season goal total to 34 on Wednesday and has the perfect mentality for penalty kicks.

“I knew I was going to score,” Unruh said. “We practice those. I bury those. We don’t miss.”

Cedar Falls wasted little time taking the lead and control of the second half.

The 6-foot-1 Unruh charged towards the back post off Marten’s corner and timed his go-ahead header perfectly. Scoring through the air has become an area in which the Tigers’ junior has become a stronger weapon this season.

“It definitely wasn’t a strong suit and then working on it this year has definitely improved my game a ton,” Unruh said.