Cedar Falls scores six second half goals, takes care of Warriors 8-0

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls girls' soccer team put together an 8-0 drubbing of Cedar Rapids-Washington amid soaring temperatures Monday.

The Tigers entered the game at 9-3 and ranked 13th in Class 3A following a 3-0 win over Iowa City-Liberty on Friday.

The Tigers started off hot with two first half goals from senior Avery Fleshner and sophomore Grace Fober to take a 2-0 lead into the break.

In the second half, Cedar Falls seemed unstoppable.

Sophomore Ella Ubben started the scoring with a goal in the first 10 minutes of the half, creating a 3-0 margin.

Following Ubben’s tally, the Tigers dominated possession for the next 20 minutes as they added another goal from freshman Zoe Zylstra.

Leading 4-0 with just over 12 minutes remaining, Cedar Falls reeled off three goals in less than a minute and a half.

Junior Ella Hertz scored the first, and senior Emmajean Roling scored on a penalty kick with 11:20 remaining in the game.

Ubben struck for the second time of the night as she made it 7-0 at the 10:48 mark of the second half.

Fleshner capped off the scoring with 6:53 remaining, scoring her second goal of the night.

Cedar Falls head coach Alex Place said it felt good to get the win against a difficult opponent in their final home game.

“Last year, we lost to Washington,” Place said. “So, it is not a team we can overlook. I was really proud of the team to come out when it was hot, it was super windy and take control of the game.”

Earning player of the game honors and the rights to stuffed Tiger Big Tig, Hertz emphasized the impact of the heat on the players.

“When it is super hot, everybody is so slow and it is really hard to get the energy going,” Hertz said. “So, that was a big thing to get that going.”

Tigers fought off the heat by hydrating and using cool wash clothes to avoid heat exhaustion.

Looking ahead at the postseason, Hertz said the team, while confident, derives its motivation from a loss to Ankeny-Centennial in the regional championship last season.

“I feel confidence is really high,” Hertz said. “We are just ready to dominate this year. … We have a lot of seniors so there is a lot of emotions.”

Place described her team as “last year’s team, but 2.0.”

“We are much improved,” Place said. “We are a very dominate team this year. I am hoping Ankeny knows what is coming for them.”

Cedar Falls finishes its season with two road games against Wahlert Catholic on Friday and Prairie on Tuesday.

The Tigers will return home for a regional semifinal game Tuesday, May 24. As the No. 2 seed, Cedar Falls is currently slated to take on the Prairie Hawks in the semifinal round of the Class 3A Region 4 tournament.

