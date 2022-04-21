Cedar Falls rides two second half goals to beat Waterloo United 3-1

The Cedar Falls girl’s soccer team continued its dominance over the Waterloo United girl’s soccer with a 3-1 win at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex, Thursday.

The Tigers entered play undefeated on the season at 4-0 and ranked 12th in class 3A while United entered the game at 3-3.

Despite the record disparity between the teams, Waterloo United held the Tigers scoreless through the first 20 minutes of the game.

The Tigers managed more shots during this stretch and possessed the ball in the attacking third, but did not find the back of the net.

Waterloo United shocked the Tigers when a quick rush down the field result in a goal by Waterloo defender Erica Congdon.

Now trailing 1-0, the Tigers reapplied the pressure from before and managed to break the Waterloo United defense with a long range shot from senior midfielder Sydney Herzmann just before the half.

Following halftime, the Tigers continued to apply pressure and managed to take the lead in the first minute of the second half off a Herzmann free kick.

Waterloo goalkeeper Makenna Chidester failed to collect the shot. Cedar Falls sophomore forward Grace Fober deflected the shot to sophomore Ella Ubben who sent the ball across the goal line.

Eight minutes later, Cedar Falls increased its lead on a free kick from Ubben. A header attempt from Fober was found by senior forward Avery Fleshner who scored the final goal for the Tigers.

The Tigers played strong defense over the remaining 31 minutes of action to secure their fifth straight victory to start the season.

The win also insured Cedar Falls would remain without a loss against Waterloo United. A streak that spans United’s entire history as a program.

Despite the winning streak, Cedar Falls head coach Alex Place said the Tigers do not discuss it ahead of games against Waterloo.

“I know that that is a statistic,” Place said. “We treat every game the same. We come out with a lot of heart and passion…If it goes our way that day, then it does.”

Up next, Cedar Falls heads to Bettendorf High School for the Bettendorf Tournament. The Tigers will play Davenport Central at 11 a.m. and North Scott at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23.

For Waterloo United, they fall to 3-4 on the season with a weekend off up ahead. Their next game will be a home contest against Dubuque Hempstead at 6:45 on Tuesday, April 26.

