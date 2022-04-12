Cedar Falls girls topple Union

The Cedar Falls girl's soccer team kept their hot start going Tuesday evening with a convincing 6-0 victory over the Union Knights.

Cedar Falls (3-0) dominated possession for the first 30 minutes of the game as they built up a 3-0 halftime lead. The Knights admirably fought back in the second, holding the Tigers off the board for the first 30 minutes out of the break. Cedar Falls exploded in the last 10 minutes of action for another three goals to give the game its final score.

"It feels really good," said senior Avery Fleshner. "At the beginning of the season we were a little on our heels and nervous. I feel like we all have a lot to prove to the state this season. (Winning 6-0) feels really good and I feel we got a message out there."

The Knights (2-2) were down a few players for various reasons. Keeper Dacey Powell put up a double digit save effort to prevent Cedar Falls from doing more damage, but Union was unable to get on the board and finished with just three shots on goal.

"We played 30 minutes of really great soccer," said head coach Les Redinbaugh. "We had another 50 minutes where we learned a lot. That's the important part about this game and playing non-conference is that we learn from it. We're learning how to defend better and we have a lot to take away from this game."

The Tigers didn't need long to go up 2-0 as Fleshner and Ella Ubben each scored goals in the opening 10 minutes. Ubben added another goal on a penalty kick in the 31st minute to put the Tigers up 3-0 at the midway point.

Again, give the Knights credit for keeping Cedar Falls off the board for the majority of the second half. Fleshner managed a goal off a rebound in the 70th minute to break the Knights defense, however, and Sydney Herzmann hit a pair of absolutely stunning bombs in the 73rd and 79th minute to give the game its final score.

Cedar Falls will play Waverly-Shell Rock on Thursday while Union will battle Cedar Rapids Jefferson the same night.

