Cedar Falls girls take down Mason City 4-1

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Cedar Falls girl's soccer team wasn't about to leave another field empty handed again.

Grace Fober scored two goals for Cedar Falls as the Tigers took home a 4-1 road victory over Mason City Monday evening.

After suffering a 2-1 setback to North Scott on Saturday, the Tigers fell behind early on Monday before turning things around with four unanswered goals. Still, head coach Alex Place said she believes her team needs to start games off a little sharper moving forward.

"We have to talk about getting into the game a little bit faster and not letting them be the first team to make big plays early on," she said. "Obviously we answered and I'm very happy about that, but we also need to improve on coming out stronger."

Mason City got on the board first just three minutes into the contest. Karma McMorris came up huge with the goal to put the River Hawks up 1-0. In the 11th minute, Cedar Falls found the equalizer as leading scorer Ella Ubben hit a cannonball of a shot from nearly 30 yards out.

In the 17th minute, Cedar Falls' Grace Fober put the Tigers in the lead on a break away goal, celebrating by doing the Griddy as her team took a 2-1 lead.

Just three minutes into the second half, Avery Fleshner stretched the Tiger advantage to two with a goal to the left corner to make it 3-1. In the 61st minute, Fober added her second goal on a header before hitting the Griddy yet again. That made the game 4-1 which is how it would remain.

