WATERLOO -- A soggy playing field at the Hudson Sports Complex forced the relocation of Saturday's Class 2A boys' substate soccer final between Hudson United and Waverly-Shell Rock.
The change of venue to Waterloo Memorial Stadium didn't change the Pirates' style of play as they used a suffocating defense to turn away all threats by the Go-Hawks in a 1-0 victory that sends 8th-ranked Hudson United (18-2) back to state.
The Pirates had a stiff wind at their backs for the first half, but could not take advantage as the two teams played to a 0-0 tie after 40 minutes.
While disappointing, that stretch didn't define the day for Hudson United.
"You know what, that doesn't really matter if you are a good team," Pirates coach Sue Rink said. "This team is becoming a real good team.
"We have been building our confidence with each game and we have been winning the psychological part of the game, as well. That mental part is a very important part of this game. That and defense. I have always said that defense wins games and we did that today."
Hudson United continuously stifled the Go-Hawk offense, allowing just eight shots with three on goal.
The W-SR defense, on the other hand, also refused to give in as the Go-Hawks (10-9) limited the Pirates' opportunities, as well, sending both teams in at halftime with nothing to show for their efforts.
Junior Payton Stuart brought the Pirate fans to their feet in the 52nd minute as he blasted a point-blank shot at W-SR keeper John Steffen, who blocked his 78th shot of the year. The ball was not controlled, however, and Stuart quickly took another shot at the nylon and this time the ball went into the back of the net for a 1-nil lead.
"This was a tough game where one goal could be the difference," Stuart said. "I just ran up to the ball and took my shot, but the keeper got his hands on it. It bounced back to me and when I shot it again a defender was there and nicked it with his hand. It slowed the ball down and it took forever for that thing to get in the net."
With the signal of a goal, Rink jumped into the air and busted her clipboard, sending papers and parts along the sidelines.
"I don't care about clipboards, I'll just get another one," Rink said with a smile. "I'll break 100 more for my boys, I love 'em that much. Sometimes they don't like me, but they do love the game and they love their teammates and that is all that matters.
"Today they played very well on both sides of the field and they never let up. Waverly is too good of a team to let up on."
The Go-Hawks played with a sense of urgency from that point on and put Pirates keeper Marc Mahood on alert. The junior stopper stood strong, taking away every threat by the Go-Hawks.
"We were able to keep it a 0-0 game through the first half and we felt good about what was going on," W-SR coach Derek Krebsbach said. "I was so happy with the maturity of this team and they never panicked.
"Obviously it hurt to give up that goal, especially after the hard work these guys have put in. Our heads went down a little but they bounced back and kept driving and they played with heart today. We had opportunities but it just wasn't there for us."
