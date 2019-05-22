WATERLOO -- William Maletta expects a lot from his top-ranked Waterloo Columbus boys' soccer team.
Sensing that his Sailors had turned on the cruise control with a 3-0 lead early in the second half of Wednesday's Class 1A substate semifinal, Maletta challenged his squad.
Columbus (17-2) responded with three more goals in the second half on the way to a 6-0 victory over Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
"I expect these boys to be performing at their best no matter what the score or who we are playing," Maletta said. "We have been improving with each game, but sometimes we slip into our dark side and get a little lazy.
"We have to stay away from that and try to find that next level. If we get to that next level, I think we will be a dangerous team."
That could be a scary thought for the rest of Class 1A. Columbus is riding a nine-game winning streak during which it has only allowed two goals while piling up 48.
Wednesday night, the Sailors scored quickly and never let the Rebels get any momentum.
Jezz Chacon Rodriguez began the rout with a goal in the sixth minute.
Nga Reh, the Sailors' top goal scorer (27), added to his total for a 2-0 advantage seven minutes later, then struck again moments later as he raced down the right sideline and put a screamer on goal that got through the keeper.
"Goals are nice, but I really need to work on finishing my touches," Reh said. "In games like this in substate, you have to have better touches because these teams are mentally stronger and take advantage of your mistakes.
"I think we still have some things to work on, like our passing, and just keep improving. Hopefully we can continue playing this way the rest of the way."
The Sailors came out a little flat to begin the second half until Ray Seidel helped right the ship with his 10th goal of the season.
Reh completed a hat trick with 10 minutes remaining and junior Noah Lumpa received a little help from the post as his shot from the far left caromed off the right post and bounced back into the nylon.
"That is a very fast and aggressive team over there," Rebels coach Jon Dinsdale said of Columbus. "We just never got our offense going and it just wasn't our day.
"Sometimes during the game it felt as if they had 20 guys out there."
The Sailors advanced to Saturday's substate final, where they will host Humboldt (9-9).
"We will need to ramp up the intensity for the next game," Maletta added. "We are about as prepared as we can be, but if there is a next level we will need to find it right away."
