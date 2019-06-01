DES MOINES -- Hudson United goalkeeper Marc Mahood made a series of difficult saves, while standout midfielder Alec Staebell work under constant pressure and nearly facilitated a miraculous equalizer in Saturday’s Class 2A state semifinal against Council Bluffs Lewis Central.
In the end, the difference was a fine line.
Lewis Central leading scorer Luis Espino scored a second-chance goal in the 49th minute that denied United a chance to play in its first state final, 1-0, at Cownie Soccer Park.
Fighting through a tank that had to be nearing empty, Hudson (19-3) nearly sent the match into overtime when Staebell weaved through traffic and found Cameron Bruess making a run up the left side. Bruess’ shot ricocheted wide off the far post with 22 seconds remaining, and a subsequent corner kick didn’t hit its mark as time expired.
“I’m proud of my team,” United coach Sue Rink said. “They’ll be OK. Right now they’re a little upset. I’ve got to get them cooled off, but when you play with passion and emotion and the love of the game, it kind of comes to this.”
Hudson United (19-3) will face Gilbert (19-3) in the consolation match at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. A Lewis Central team (19-3) that had never won a match in two previous trips to state will meet Cedar Rapids Xavier (16-2) for the championship.
Early on, Mahood did everything possible to give United a shot at playing for a title. The junior goalkeeper stopped James Paul Devine on a breakaway in the 15th minute, before diving for one save and elevating for another to keep Espino off the scoreboard in the first half.
While Hudson United generated fewer quality opportunities, Staebell did manage to create space with a spin move near the top of the 18-yard box that rattled the crossbar.
Espino continued to apply pressure into the second half. In the 49th minute, he finally broke through by turning off a sideline entry pass and firing a rocket that deflected off Mahood.
United’s goalkeeper dove and reached for the ball, but his arm came up a couple feet short and Espino won the race to the rebound for the match’s only goal.
“He’s always been a finisher for us this season,” Lewis Central coach James Driver said of Espino. “He just finds himself in good spots and when he gets there all he needs is a yard of space and he’s going to put it in the back of the net.”
Without Mahood’s effort, United’s deficit could have been worse. Mahood finished the match with 15 saves, while Xavier University recruit Cole Jensen made 12 saves for Lewis Central.
“He did everything he could,” Rink said of her keeper. “It’s nothing against him. Being back there, you’re the last man. … Look at all the saves he had today. It hurts him right now. He’s a competitive kid, but he’ll pull back together.”
Hudson’s attack also did everything it could over the final 20 minutes to try and find an equalizer.
Payton Stuart chipped a pass across the net to Bruess on the back post that was saved with 16:35 remaining. Then Bruess fired a shot off a deflection that was saved with 8:30 to go. Staebell was tackled on a long sideline run as he tried to turn the corner with 5:30 left before connecting with Bruess for what nearly became the equalizer in the waning seconds.
“They’re either cheering or they’re crying,” Rink said. “What do you do? It’s part of the game. It’s why you play. It hurts right now. They’re not happy, but you have to play 100 percent to the very final whistle. That they did.”
