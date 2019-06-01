prep-logo-ihsaa copy.jpg

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Class 1AIowa City Regina 3, West Liberty 1

Waterloo Columbus 2, Sioux Center 0

Class 2ACedar Rapids Xavier 2, Gilbert 0

Council Bluffs Lewis Central 1, Hudson United 0

Class 3AWaukee 3, Bettendorf 0

Iowa City West 3, Cedar Rapids Washington 1

GAMES TUESDAYClass 1A consolationWest Liberty vs. Sioux Center, 11:10 a.m.

Class 1A championshipIowa City Regina vs. Waterloo Columbus, noon

Class 2A consolationGilbert vs. Hudson, 1:40 p.m.

Class 2A championshipC.R. Xavier vs. Lewis Central, 2:30 p.m.

Class 3A consolationBettendorf vs. C.R. Washington, 4:10 p.m.

Class 3A championshipWaukee vs. Iowa City West, 5 p.m.

