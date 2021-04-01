Boys' soccer: Metro athletes make long-awaited return to the pitch

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Jezz has found another lever play,” Maletta said. “He’s always been able to run and work and has an excellent touch and shot. After missing last year, he’s been able to be one of the best dribblers in the Cedar Valley.

“A lot of teams will hard mark him this year and try not to let him get a chance to get on the ball. But even when you hard mark him he still finds a way to get to the ball, turn on people, take people on and be our creator.”

DENVER 3, WATERLOO EAST 2: Denver forward Will Curtis was a key catalyst for the Cyclones with a pair of goals and an assist to Lakin Foelske who headed in a corner kick.

East’s Frank Muaisha used his speed to score twice for the Trojans following lengthy runs from the midfield line.

East coach Phedrick Cody felt his program was poised to take a step forward prior to last spring’s canceled season. He’s still awaiting some of his projected starters to complete their physicals in order to step back onto the field this spring.

Luis Flores and Melicio Zacaris are a pair of East’s senior leaders.