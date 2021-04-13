Boys' soccer: Juniors Iehl, Unruh strike twice during Cedar Falls win over Waterloo West

West took some momentum into intermission when Gabe Gilmore played a nice long ball to Jackison Dimanche for an impressive header goal late in the first half. Cedar Falls, however, often held possession going into a wind that slightly died down in the second half.

“We just wanted to keep the ball, be simple, not try to take a ton of chances,” Cedar Falls coach Spencer Steffy said, assessing his team’s second half approach. “We wanted to keep the ball on the ground and find the center mids.

“The back line played awesome. That’s a lot to handle with those wind gusts and West can be a dangerous team.”

Steffy is pleased with the manner in which his inexperienced players are growing with minutes on the field at this point in the season.

West (3-2) coming off a trio of wins at Hudson over the weekend still has plenty of upside as the season has just begun.

“We’re still really high on where we can end up and I hope these guys learn from today and just come back tomorrow and work as hard as they have up to this point,” Penning said. “That’s all we can ask is just get better every day.”

Following a solid start, Cedar Falls’ Iehl wants to see his team continue to strive to find growth.

“We’ve got to play our game, know our role and stay hungry,” Iehl said. “Always get the next one. That’s what we’ve got to do.”

