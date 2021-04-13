Boys' soccer: Juniors Iehl, Unruh strike twice during Cedar Falls win over Waterloo West

WATERLOO – Prior to this season, Matthew Iehl’s most recent high school soccer experience came learning the ropes as a freshman on the Cedar Falls varsity team.
Fast forward two years following last spring’s cancellation due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and Iehl is now part of a talented junior class making a difference for the Tigers.
Iehl scored the first two goals and his junior classmate Truman Unruh added the final two scores as Cedar Falls dominated metro rival Waterloo West, 4-1, on a cold and windy Tuesday night at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
“We’re falling in place a lot better than I thought we were going to,” Iehl said after Cedar Falls improved to 3-0. “We’re finding our spots, doing our role and just coming together to look like a pretty good team.”
Cedar Falls opened the contest with a strong wind at its back and the Tigers took advantage. Carter Svoboda lofted a lengthy free kick that forced West goalkeeper Armin Sarajlija to leap for a save, but Iehl was part of a large group that crashed the net and won the race to the ball for the game’s first goal.
“We just went in with a lot of energy, looking to score and get the first one right away,” Iehl said. “That’s what we did and then we didn’t let down from there.”
Iehl’s second goal was his best impression of the Netherland’s Robin van Persie’s famous diving World Cup header. Fellow junior Simon Plassman delivered the feed and Iehl dove for a score he’s unlikely to forget anytime soon.
In fact, Iehl recalls Plassman feeding him a similar header a long time ago when they were youth teammates.
“That was pretty awesome,” Iehl said, reflecting on the goal. “I felt like van Persie there.”
Cedar Falls’ Unruh then tested West’s back line with consistent runs throughout the remainder of the contest. Unruh put the Tigers up 3-0 with a breakaway goal off a steal in the Wahawk half of the field before adding a steal and goal for the lone score of the second half.
Unruh had another run just sail over the net, while West’s keeper Sarajlija made big saves on a strong shot from Grant Simonson and a header by Jake Witham.
“Cedar Falls is a really good team,” West coach Michael Penning said. “They’re well coached and came out ready to play and had us on our heels right away. It just took us a long time to recover from that, and when we did it got a lot better for us, but by then the score got more out of hand than we could come back from.
“That Truman character is a handful. He works really hard and he’s a big kid. They kept throwing balls into him and he makes it hard for a back line.”
West took some momentum into intermission when Gabe Gilmore played a nice long ball to Jackison Dimanche for an impressive header goal late in the first half. Cedar Falls, however, often held possession going into a wind that slightly died down in the second half.
“We just wanted to keep the ball, be simple, not try to take a ton of chances,” Cedar Falls coach Spencer Steffy said, assessing his team’s second half approach. “We wanted to keep the ball on the ground and find the center mids.
“The back line played awesome. That’s a lot to handle with those wind gusts and West can be a dangerous team.”
Steffy is pleased with the manner in which his inexperienced players are growing with minutes on the field at this point in the season.
West (3-2) coming off a trio of wins at Hudson over the weekend still has plenty of upside as the season has just begun.
“We’re still really high on where we can end up and I hope these guys learn from today and just come back tomorrow and work as hard as they have up to this point,” Penning said. “That’s all we can ask is just get better every day.”
Following a solid start, Cedar Falls’ Iehl wants to see his team continue to strive to find growth.
“We’ve got to play our game, know our role and stay hungry,” Iehl said. “Always get the next one. That’s what we’ve got to do.”