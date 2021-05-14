Anna McNally delivers game-winning goal for resilient Waterloo on senior night

It appeared as though that initial goal would stand for Waterloo until Dubuque Senior’s Alana McDermott scored over Waterloo’s lengthy goalkeeper Makenna Chidester with just under 3 minutes remaining.

Waterloo quickly regrouped, worked the ball down the field and took advantage of a handball call just outside the box that set up the decisive free kick.

“It fell to the right person,” Waterloo coach Chris Worthley said. “I’ve been around Anna for a lot of years and if I had to pick somebody to have that ball landing at, it would have been her.

“She’s such a terrific leader. The girls look up to her. She’s always positive. She’s first to arrive, last to leave. … She’s the player every coach wants. You want players like that on your team because she will grab a game by the scruff of the neck if she can and drag her team with her.”

The finish was gratifying for McNally after a stretch of six competitive losses against strong competition in the last seven games for a Waterloo team that improved its record to 5-6.

“We talk it out,” McNally said, addressing her team’s response to adversity. “Everybody gets their opinion in.