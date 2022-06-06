14 area athletes named to IGCA All-State soccer teams

The Iowa Girls Coaches Association released its all-state soccer teams Monday for the 2022 season.

Two members of the Cedar Falls girls’ soccer team received 3A All-State Second Team honors for their part in the Tigers’ season which ended in the Class 3A Region 4 championship.

Sophomore midfielder Ella Ubben landed on the Second Team after leading the Tigers with 15 goals and 34 points.

Senior defender Ella Kemp also earned Second Team honors after anchoring the Tigers in the defensive half all season.

In class 2A, six members of the Waverly-Shell Rock girls’ soccer team, which finished as the 2A runner-up, earned All-State honors. Last season, four Go-Hawks earned spots on the All-State teams after their state championship run.

Senior Macy Smith, UNI-commit and the Go-Hawks’ leading scorer, was named to the First Team as a midfielder. Smith received Second Team honors in 2021.

Junior forward Anna Stromberg also earned a spot on the First Team after finishing second on the Go-Hawks with 22 goals and 57 points.

Senior midfielder Morgan Aikey received a spot on the Second Team after tallying 17 goals and 46 points.

Juniors Alli Seegers and Lindsey Overmann and senior Annika Behrends all earned spots as Second Team defenders after the Go-Hawks held opponents to just 6 points in 20 games.

In class 1A, Dike-New Hartford junior Camille Landphair, the state leader in goals, earned First Team honors as a forward. Landphair tallied 59 goals and 131 points in 18 games while leading the Wolverines to the state tournament. Last season, Landphair received Second Team honors.

Columbus Catholic goalkeeper Becca DuFour also landed on the First Team. The junior made 197 saves, allowed only 26 goals and posted an 88.3 save percentage in the 2022 season. DuFour also earned First Team honors in 2021.

Columbus junior Nikayla Youngblut earned a spot on the Second Team as a forward. Youngblut posted 15 goals and 45 points in 16 games after earning First Team honors in 2021.

Hudson sophomore Savannah Schneider also earned a spot as forward on the Second Team. Schneider scored 23 goals and 62 points in 14 games this season. Schneider was a member of the First Team in 2021.

DNH senior Sophia Hoffmann received Second Team honors as a midfielder. A member of the 2021 First Team, Hoffman led the state in assists with 38 while tallying 26 goals and 90 points during the 2022 campaign. Hoffmann will continue her academic and soccer careers at South Dakota State.

Denver junior Klair Hiem earned a spot on the Second Team as a defender. Hiem started all 16 games for the Cyclones including assisting in eight shutouts.

