Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert walks the sidelines in the first half of the football game Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS -- Three Northeast Iowa football head coaches have been named to the North coaching staff for the 2020 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic that will be played July 18 in the UNI-Dome.

Cedar Falls’ Brad Remmert, Independence’s Justin Putz and Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s John Olson will assist North head coach Paul James of Linn-Mar.

In addition, Emma Fletcher of Cedar Falls will serve as choreographer and Sandy Norby of Osage as coach for the cheerleading squad.

