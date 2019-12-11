CEDAR FALLS -- Three Northeast Iowa football head coaches have been named to the North coaching staff for the 2020 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Classic that will be played July 18 in the UNI-Dome.
Cedar Falls’ Brad Remmert, Independence’s Justin Putz and Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s John Olson will assist North head coach Paul James of Linn-Mar.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
In addition, Emma Fletcher of Cedar Falls will serve as choreographer and Sandy Norby of Osage as coach for the cheerleading squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.