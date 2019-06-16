There are a lot of ways to define the 2019 Clyde Artus Award winners.
The group of senior most valuable athletes from Waterloo East, Waterloo West, Waterloo Columbus and Cedar Falls are champions, leaders, exceptional teammates and outstanding students who have achieved at the highest levels in sports ranging from football, basketball and baseball to swimming, softball, tennis and track.
Kerris Roberts and Kendall Robinson of Waterloo East, Noah Susong and Meredith Eighmey of Waterloo West, Taylor Hogan and Kaden Ludwig of Waterloo Columbus and Auriona Kimbrough, Logan Wolf and Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls are this year’s recipients of the award named in honor of Clyde Artus, a Courier writer-photographer in the mid-20th century who was best known for his coverage of high school sports.
Waterloo East
Kerris Roberts
SPORTS: Basketball, track and field
HONORS: All-state, all-district, four-time all-Mississippi Valley Conference and All-Metro and academic all-state in basketball, as well as East’s career leader in points, steals and rebounds. On the track, Roberts has been a state track MVP, Class 4A track athlete of the year, a two-time MVC athlete of the year, a seven-time state champion, a three-time Drake Relays champion, a three-time all-state and all-conference performer and an academic all-stater. She is an honor roll student who will graduate in the top 10 percent of her class.
COLLEGE PLANS: Plans to run track and field and major in accounting at Purdue.
THE JOURNEY: “What I appreciate most are the experiences, relationships and lifelong memories I made not only with my teammates and coaches, but with other people around the state as well.”
Kendall Robinson
SPORTS: Football, basketball, track and field
HONORS: First-team all-district, two-time first-team All-Metro in football. Academic all-district and an honor roll student.
COLLEGE PLANS: Is headed to the University of Northern Iowa to play football and pursue a degree in business.
THE JOURNEY: “What I appreciate most these past four years is the hope and courage that each coach I’ve played for has held within them, which pushed me to my limits and helped me become the leader that I am today and the legend that I shall become.”
Waterloo West
Noah Susong
SPORTS: Football, baseball, wrestling
HONORS: A four-year starter in football and baseball. First-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference, two-time all-district and two-time first-team All-Metro in football. Set the West High record for career solo tackles. Nominated for the Waterloo Rotary Club’s Most Valuable football player award. In baseball, was third-team all-state, first-team all MVC and first-team All-Metro as well as academic all-MVC as a junior last season. An honor roll student.
COLLEGE PLANS: Plans to play collegiate baseball at a program yet to be determined.
THE JOURNEY: “What I appreciate most about my high school experience in athletics is working hard every day and getting better not only as an individual but also as a team.”
Meredith Eighmey
SPORTS: Tennis, basketball, cross country
HONORS: Earned second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference recognition in tennis, made the MVC’s all-academic team in basketball and was honorable mention All-Metro in basketball. An honor roll student.
COLLEGE PLANS: Headed for the University of Iowa where she plans to pursue a degree in athletic training.
Waterloo Columbus
Taylor Hogan
You have free articles remaining.
SPORTS: Diving, tennis, softball
HONORS: Currently in the middle of her senior season, she is already a three-time, first-team all-state and all-district selection and a four-time first-team all-North Iowa Cedar League performer in softball. On the diving board, the two-time state qualifier was second-team all-state and all-conference last season and honorable mention all-state in 2017. Hogan is also a three-time state doubles and team champion in tennis and Elite Team honorable mention in tennis and softball. In addition, she’s an academic all-conference student-athlete, received the Waterloo Rotary Club Certificate of Achievement, was named Exchange Club Student of the Year, has been Columbus High’s Sailor of the Year and won the Golden Dress Award.
COLLEGE PLANS: Headed to the University of Northern Iowa to play softball and dive for the Panther swimming team.
THE JOURNEY: “I appreciate that I was able to do multiple sports and have great support from my coaches, teammates and family.”
Kaden Ludwig
SPORTS: Track and field, football, basketball
HONORS: Was first-team all-state and all-district last season when he led Class 2A in interceptions and was chosen to participate in the Shrine Bowl All-Star game. Second-team all-district in 2017, a two-time All-Metro selection and earned all-state and all-district academic honors. Also a three-time state qualifier in track and field and two-time winner of Columbus’ Selfless Pride Award. Ludwig is a National Honor Society member and an honor roll student.
COLLEGE PLANS: Will attend Upper Iowa University to compete in football and track while studying business administration.
THE JOURNEY: “The thing I appreciate most about high school athletics is that hard work pays off. In football, we went from 1-8 my junior year to 7-2 my senior year. It didn’t happen overnight. It took perseverance, relentlessness, discipline and enthusiasm. I will never forget the memories I made during high school sports.”
Cedar Falls
Jack Campbell
SPORTS: Football, basketball
HONORS: Two-time first-team all-stater and all-district and an All-Metro football player who was district defensive player of the year last season. Second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference in basketball, as well as All-Metro and a member of the all-tournament team at least year’s state tournament where the Tigers won their second straight state championship.
COLLEGE PLANS: Will play college football at the University of Iowa.
THE JOURNEY: “What I appreciate most about my high school experience is the people I met through the process and the friends I’ve made. I’ve taken pride in representing my community in a positive way.”
Logan Wolf
SPORTS: Football, basketball
HONORS: First-team all-state and captain of the all-tournament team at last year’s state basketball tournament. Two-time state champion, two-time first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference and All-Metro in basketball. First-team all-state and two-time first-team all-district and All-Metro in football. Earned the Gold Scholar award as a 4.0 student.
COLLEGE PLANS: Will play football and basketball for the University of Northern Iowa.
THE JOURNEY: “What I appreciate most about my high school experience is competing with the best athletes in the state and having great coaches and teammates that will be life-long friends.”
Auriona Kimbrough
SPORTS: Track and field, volleyball, cross country
HONORS: Is a three-time state champion in track and field (high jump, sprint medley relay, 4x400 relay), a two-time state runner-up (400, 4x400) and a 12-time state placewinner overall. The four-year track letterwinner has been first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference multiple times in six different events and was part of second-, third- and fourth-place Drake Relays finishes for Cedar Falls. Is an honor roll student.
COLLEGE PLANS: Plans to compete in track and field for the University of Northern Iowa.
THE JOURNEY: “The friendships I have made throughout these last four years are unmatched. I wouldn’t be the athlete I am today if it weren’t for my coaches. They believed in me even when I didn’t.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.