They're Grrrrrreat! Tigers continue undefeated season

The Cedar Falls girl’s soccer team rode two second half goals to improve to a perfect 5-0 on the season Thursday.

The Tigers did so against the rival Waterloo United squad made up of players from East and West.

Cedar Falls head coach Alex Place described what she expects heading into the game each season.

“It is always a tough game,” Place said. “Both teams always come out to play and play with a lot of heart. It is always about who is going to dig deep and who really wants to win.”

The Tigers entered the matchup ranked 12th in class 3A, but found themselves trailing early. A goal in the 35th minute put United in front 1-0, but the Tigers bounced back with a goal of their own less than five minutes later to equalize the score just before the midway point.

Senior forward Leah Takes said she felt the Tigers lacked energy in the first 40 minutes of action.

“I feel like it started off a little slow,” Takes said. “We were not as energized as usual that first half.”

Place said she spent the midway break talking to her team about putting the first half behind them heading into the next 40 minutes of action.

“At halftime I really talked about taking a deep breath and letting that goal go,” Place said. “Just play like it is 0-0.”

In the second half, the Tigers took Place’s advice, controlling possession and spending the majority of the final 40 minutes in Waterloo’s attacking third.

“We did not come out exactly how I wanted to, but we definitely answered and recovered really well,” Place said.

Two quick goals from sophomore Ella Ubben and Avery Fleshner in the first 10 minutes put the Tigers on top 3-1. Cedar Falls held Waterloo scoreless for the remaining 30 minutes of action to secure the win.

The Tigers’ victory marked another chapter in the rivalry between the two teams as they moved to 10-0 all-time in the series. Despite the winning streak, Place said the Tigers do not approach matchups with Waterloo any differently than other games.

“I know that that is a statistic that … they have not beat us in program history,” Place said. “But, we treat every game the same. We come out with a lot of heart and passion and we work hard.”

Takes echoed her coach’s early remarks regarding the type of challenge Waterloo presents, but also noted how much the Tigers enjoy beating their rival.

“It means so much,” Takes said. “It is never a rollover game. They never just roll over and we do not just take the win every time. We always have to push and compete as hard as we can. That is why it is such a rivalry because they are equal to our ability and equal to our strength. That is why it feels so good to come out on top every time.”

Takes, who describes herself as an “energizer” for the Tigers, earned player of the game honors for her performance against Waterloo. This entitled her to the opportunity to put on the backpack containing “Big Tig,” a stuffed tiger.

“He is a very important team member to our Cedar Falls women’s soccer team because he goes to the MVP of the game,” Takes said. “I feel like every girl is deserving of “Big Tig” every time because we all work so hard every single game, but, of course, there is always that nice bit appreciation … when you receive it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0