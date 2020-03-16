School closures suspend Iowa high school spring activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We’ve had discussions on what we are going to do and if we can start on April 13 how we going to form the condensed season,” Pappas said. “Absolutely that is our goal (to have a condensed season).”

Becker continues to hold hope that there will be a condensed spring season.

“Right now we know we can have no contact with our athletes until April 13,” Becker said. “Best case scenario is we resume on April 13 and start practicing again and try to get a condensed spring season in. That would be my hope, especially for the seniors.

“That would be the best case scenario, certainly.”

The statement also said future guidance from the IGHSAU and IHSAA on activity schedule adjustments and their effects on season lengths as well as postseason events will be announced through www.iahsaa.org and www.ighsau.org. It also said because of the rapidly changing narrative any of the announced guidelines maybe adjusted.

Additionally, Becker said he and his fellow athletic directors are waiting on guidance from the state on what kind of communication they can have with their athletes. He hopes coaches will be allowed to communicate things that athletes can do to stay in shape and keep ready.