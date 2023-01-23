 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

Saturday's Area Roundup: West girls, Cedar Falls boy's get wins

The Waterloo West girls’ basketball team continued to take care of business as the Wahawks topped the Waukon Indians, 63-36.

West held Waukon to 15 points in the second half to secure the 27-point win.

Future Bradley Brave Halli Poock led the Wahawks with 27 points and added five rebounds. Sahara Williams finished second on West with 20 points to go along with nine assists and eight rebounds.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Cedar Falls 64, Des Moines Hoover 50: The Tigers improved to 9-3 on the season with a 14-point win over the (9-4) Huskies, Saturday.

Cedar Falls outscored Hoover in all four quarters to secure the home victory.

Sophomore guard Anthony Galvin went off with 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting from beyond the perimeter.

Dallas Bear added a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double and notched an impressive seven assists.

