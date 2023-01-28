Saturday's Area Roundup: West gets win No. 13; Cedar Falls drops first game in three weeks

The Waterloo West boys' basketball team improved to 13-2 on the season with a 76-63 win over the (6-8) Linn-Mar Lions.

Si'Marion Anderson put together a standout performance with 31 points to lead a trio of double-figure scorers for West.

Keishaun Pendleton and Keadyn Leiss-Demus both added 16 points. Pendleton led the Wahawks with three three-pointers in the win.

The Wahawks forced 16 turnovers to maintain a 13-point halftime lead.

The win also marks West head coach Cliff Berinobis' 98th at the helm of the program.

East 75, Fort Dodge 54: The Trojans topped the Fort Dodge Dodgers for the second time this season to improve to 10-7 on the year.

Jameel Montgomery remained on fire with 20 points, including a double dip at the three-point line, to lead the Trojans.

Kewone Jones also connected on a pair of three-pointers and added 19 points for East.

The Trojans have won four consecutive games.

Ames 56, Cedar Falls 46: The Tigers dropped their first game in more than three weeks as the Ames Little Cyclones topped Cedar Falls, 56-46.

Anthony Galvin led the Tigers with 12 points as the lone double figure scorer for Cedar Falls.

Dallas Bear and Cade Courbat added nine points apiece.

Jack Wynter went off for Ames with three three-pointers and 20 points. Lucas Lueth added 17 points.

Cedar Falls drops to 10-4 with the loss.

Tripoli 64, Waterloo Christian 51: Waterloo Christian did not have enough scoring punch as the Regents fell to Tripoli 64-51.

Drew Wagner led the Regents with 22 points while Jared Aronson added 18 points.

Oakley Semelroth led Tripoli with 22 points.

The Regents fall to third in the Iowa Star North division with an 11-7 overall record and 6-5 conference mark.

Denver 45, Columbus Catholic 40: Big nights from Leo Christensen and Nick Merrifield were not enough for the Sailors to land their first win of the season.

Merrifield hit on a pair of three-pointers to lead Columbus with 16 points. Christensen added an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double. Tre Robinson scored nine points and snatched eight rebounds.

Talan Lafrentz led Denver with 10 points.

With the win, Denver improved to 6-12 on the season.

Waverly-Shell Rock 62, Waukon 47: A 15-point win over the Indians gave the Go-Hawks their 11th win of the season.

It was a standout performance by Benny Ramker who cashed in on 6-of-9 three-point attempts. The junior led Waverly-Shell Rock with 28 points and 5 assists.

Luke Frazell also put together a strong performance. The sophomore connected on 8-of-14 field goal attempts for 16 points and snatched six rebounds.

Aplington-Parkersburg 80, Wapsie Valley 64: The Falcons managed a second half comeback to get back into the win column after suffering their first defeat of the season.

Trailing 36-34 at halftime, the Falcons outscored the Warriors 29-16 and 17-12 in the third and fourth quarters to get the 16-point win.

Garrett Hempen led A-P with 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting and 4-of-5 from beyond the perimeter. The senior also corralled seven rebounds.

Martez Wiggley scored 24 points and Gavin Thomas totaled 15 points for the Falcons. Nick Neuroth also dished 10 assists in the win.

For the Warriors, Mason Harter recorded a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds. The senior also came up with seven assists.

Andrew Westphal and Briggs Boehme also scored in double figures with 18 and 13 points, respectively. Boehme hit on 100% of his attempts from the field and went 3-of-3 from the perimeter.

Jesup 91, Oelwein 46: Jesup improved to 11-5 behind 40 points from Jack Miller, Friday.

The junior guard hit on 14-of-22 shots and nailed all nine of his free throw attempts to lead the J-Hawks in scoring. He also corralled 11 rebounds for the double-double and managed five steals.

Ryan Treptow scored 14 points and Cale Schissel added 11 points.

Hudson 80, Dike-New Hartford 66: The Pirates held off the upset-minded Wolverines to get their 13th win of the season.

Camden Davis recorded a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double. The junior forward went 9-of-15 from the field.

Culin Ugrin added 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field, including a 3-of-5 performance from deep. Lyle Olsen and Drew Hansen added 12 and 10 points, respectively, to round out the Pirates double-figure-scoring quartet.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Waterloo Christian 48, Tripoli 45: The Regents picked up their 12th win of the season with a three-point win over the Panthers.

Katie Costello led the way with 24 points and connected on 11-of-12 free throw attempts. The junior also added seven rebounds.

Reagan Wheeler finished second on the team with 14 points and added eight rebounds, three steals and three assists on the night.

The win--their third straight--moves the Regents into a tie with Dunkerton for third place in the Iowa Star North division standings.

Cedar Falls 71, Ames 31: The Tigers have been on a tear since before Christmas as they won eight games prior to Friday night.

On Friday, the Tigers kept their winning ways rolling with a 40-point win--their ninth in a row--over the Little Cyclones.

Grace Knutson led Cedar Falls with 17 points on the night.

The Tigers own a record of 12-4 overall and 9-1 in Mississippi Valley Conference play following the win.

East 56, Fort Dodge 54: The Trojans got their sixth win of the season as they toppled (10-6) Fort Dodge on Friday.

Trailing 43-40 after three quarters of play, East rallied and outscored the Dodgers 16-11 in the final quarter of action.

The win also avenged an earlier loss suffered by the Trojans. Last time the two teams met, Fort Dodge narrowly beat the Trojans 50-48.

A trio of Trojans managed double-figure scoring performances with Siyanna Cody leading the way with 12 points. Ja'Dajh Latiker and Ruthie Hulton both added 10 points. Hulton hit three triples in the contest while Latiker and Graysyn Downing hit two apiece.

Denver 39, Columbus Catholic 37: The Sailors outscored the Cyclones in the middle two quarters, but fell just short in the fourth quarter at home.

Sophia Keys led the Sailors with 10 points while Kaelin Knipp added nine.

Grace Hennessy led the Cyclones with 22 points while Channing Johnson added 10 points.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Union 37: The Cougars managed 20 points in the third quarter to run away with a senior night victory.

Isabelle Elliott continued to dominate for Sumner-Fredericksburg with 29 points on 13-of-22 from the field. The junior added 16 rebounds, including seven offensive boards, for the double-double.

Alivia Lange added six points, six rebounds and seven assists in an all around effort.

Dike-New Hartford 72, Hudson 29: The Class 2A No. 1 Wolverines remained perfect on the season with a 43-point win over the Pirates.

Maryn Bixby led the Wolverines with 28 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 7-of-12 from deep.

Jadyn Petersen hit on 5-of-6 field goal attempts for 13 points and corralled 10 rebounds to secure the double-double.

Ellary Knock added 12 points to round out DNH's trio of double-figure scorers.

The Wolverines own a 17-0 record and the top spot in the North Iowa Cedar League Central division.

Aplington-Parkersburg 63, Wapsie Valley 34: The Falcons improved to 15-2 with a 29-point win over the Warriors, Friday.

Ellen Waller led A-P with 16 points while Peyton Klooster added 15 on 7-of-9 shooting from the field.

The Falcons have won eight consecutive games.