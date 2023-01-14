Saturday's Area Roundup: West gets 10th win; Dunkerton outguns Regents; Hudson sinks Sailors

Waterloo West nabbed its 10th win of the season with a 78-62 win over Iowa City Liberty in boys' basketball action.

West jumped out to a 14-point lead by halftime and outscored the Lightning by two in the second half to secure the 16-point win.

A dynamic duo of Si'Marion Anderson and Jahlil Manago led the Wahawks with double-doubles. Anderson posted 25 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. Manago scored 20 points and corralled 10 rebounds.

Keishaun Pendleton and Keadyn Leiss-Demus also scored in double figures for the Wahawks with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Dunkerton 94, Waterloo Christian 60: The Regents managed to keep pace with the undefeated Raiders until Dunkerton exploded for 57 points in the second half to win by 34.

Preston Gillespie recorded a double-double with 32 points and 10 rebounds. Casey Gardner fell one assist shy of a double-double of his own with 15 points and nine assists.

Dylan Marquart, Jacob Snyder and Noah Fuelling also scored in double figures with 15, 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The win moved Dunkerton to 12-0 on the season while Waterloo Christian fell to 8-5 on the season.

Hudson 78, Columbus 39: The Pirates jumped out to a 47-19 lead and did not look back as they collected their eighth win of the season.

Camden Davis led the way with 20 points and nine points.

Drew Hansen and Lyle Olsen also scored in double figures for Hudson with 16 and 12 points.

Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Denver 52: The Falcons remained perfect with a 31-point win over the Cyclones.

Junior Gavin Thomas went 6-of-7 from three-point range to lead the Falcons with 30 points and eight rebounds.

Garrett Hempen scored 22 points and Nick Neuroth added 10 points and dished eight assists.

Aplington-Parkersburg owns an 11-0 record with the win.

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, New Hampton 41: The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks improved to 7-3 on the season with a 38-point win over the Chickasaws.

A quartet of Go-Hawks managed to score in double figures on Friday.

Luke Frazell led WSR in scoring with 20 points while going 4-of-6 from the perimeter.

Cole Marsh, Benny Ramker and Noah Frazell added 18, 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Grundy Center 58, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52: The Spartans handed the Rebels their first loss of the season in a hard fought battle, Friday.

Tied 36-36 at the start of the fourth quarter, Grundy Center outscored Gladbrook-Reinbeck 22-16 to nab the win.

The Spartans improved to 10-2 on the season while the Rebels fell to 11-1.

Despite the loss, Gladbrook-Reinbeck star William Kiburis posted a double-double with 23 points and 10 assists.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

West 69, Iowa City Liberty 56: The Wahawks held off an upset-minded Lightning to improve to 11-1 on the season.

Leading 32-29 at halftime, West held Iowa City Liberty to just nine points in the third quarter to build a 13-point lead going into the final quarter.

Halli Poock led the way with 29 points for West. Sahara Williams posted a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Sierra Moore added 11 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Cedar Falls 38, Iowa City West 29: The No. 14 Tigers managed a massive upset win over the No. 9 Trojans to improve to 8-4 on the season.

City West had no answer for Cedar Falls star guard Grace Knutson.

The junior scored 26 of Cedar Falls' 38 points to lead the game in scoring.

Dunkerton 33, Waterloo Christian 32: A scoring drought in the fourth quarter spelled disaster for the Regents in a one-point loss to Dunkerton, Friday.

Waterloo Christian managed to take a 29-16 lead after holding the Raiders scoreless in the third quarter. However, Dunkerton rallied in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Regents 17-3 to earn a come-from-behind win.

Hudson 69, Columbus Catholic 44: The Hudson Pirates avenged their season-ending loss from last season with a 25-point win over Columbus.

Hudson outscored Columbus in all four quarters as four Pirates scored in double figures including ta pair of double-double performances.

Macey McKenna recorded a 17-point, 15 rebound double double while Addie Rhoades corralled 12 rebounds and scored 14 points.

Brooklyn Love and Madison Willand added 17 points apiece as Hudson improved to 9-4 on the season.

Dike-New Hartford 70, Union 15: The Wolverines built a 50-5 lead by halftime and coasted to their 12th win of the season in a 55-point win over the Knights of La Porte City.

Three Wolverines scored in double figures as Payton Petersen nabbed a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Ellary Knock led the game in scoring with 17 points while Jaydn Petersen added 10 points and seven boards.

Aplington-Parkersburg 50, Denver 30: The No. 14 Falcons leapt out to a big lead with 31 points in the first half before cruising to a 20-point win.

Leading 43-14 to begin the fourth quarter, Aplington-Parkersburg scored seven points in the final frame to seal the win.

Kendal Riherd led the Falcons with 19 points. Ellen Waller added 11 while Quinnlyn Schultz scored 10.

BOYS BOWLING

Cedar Falls 3,225, Cedar Rapids Prairie 3,092: A pair of Tigers led Cedar Falls to a a narrow win over the Hawks.

Prairie Hawk Peyton Guyer posted the high game and high series in round one with scores of 279 and 484. However, Jackson Satterlee and Matthew Edler managed to next two best performances.

Satterlee rolled a series score of 479 with a high game of 268 while Edler posted a high game of 257 and series score of 477.

Leading 2,274-2,140 heading into the second round, the Tigers hung on for the win despite losing in the baker rotation, 952-951.

Waterloo West 3,013, CR Washington 2,387: Tayvon Homolar rolled games of 279 and 223 to pace the Wahawks in their victory.

Ben Geer added a 242 game, and Drew Britson rolled a 202.

GIRLS' BOWLING

Cedar Rapids Prairie 2,858, Cedar Falls 2,553: A pair of standout performances from Anna Frahm and Maggie Goodwin were not enough as the Tigers fell to the Hawks, Friday.

Frahm led the Tigers with a high game of 236 and series score of 427. Goodwin posted a high game of 229 and series score of 416.

Trailing 1,933-1,802 after the first round, the Tigers fell in the second round 925-751.

Waterloo West 2,770, CR Washington 1,953: Samantha Camilo had a 444 series with games of 219 and 225.

Ainslee McConaughy had a 238 on her way to a 415, and Sydney Wilson had a 224 as part of her 407 series.

West improved to 7-0.

HOCKEY

Des Moines Oak Leafs 4, Waterloo 2: The Waterloo Warriors fell to 5-10-1 on the season with a two-goal loss to the Des Moines Oak Leafs.

Des Moines managed to the first tally just over eight minutes into the first period, but Waterloo answered with a goal by Cayden Kutz off an assist from Max Schuchmann.

Des Moines regained the lead 14 minutes into the second period. However, Waterloo again had an answer as Schuchmann found the back of the net two minutes later off an assist from Maddox Harn.

A tripping penalty on Jayden White put Des Moines on the powerplay three minutes into the third period during which the Oak Leafs took the lead for good.

Des Moines added another tally ten minutes later to seal the 4-2 victory.

Despite the loss, Waterloo netminder Gavin Jebe managed a strong performance in net with 38 saves on 42 shots faced.