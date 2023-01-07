Saturday's Area Roundup: Waterloo Christian, Cedar Falls, West get wins; East, Columbus suffer setbacks

The Waterloo Christian Regents put up 41 points in the second half to improve to 8-3 on the season with a 79-57 win over Collins-Maxwell.

Aaron Zwack led the way for the Waterloo Christian as he totaled 34 points and eight rebounds during the contest.

Drew Wagner added 28 points, seven rebounds and three steals while freshman Eli Evans fell just shy of a double-double with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 55, Waterloo Columbus 47: Waterloo Columbus did not manage to hold on to a 33-31 third quarter lead, falling to Sumner-Fredericksburg 55-47.

A pair of Sailors scored in double figures as Andrew Robinson led Columbus with 17 points.

Leo Christensen added a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Iowa City Liberty 83, East 73: Waterloo East fell to 3-5 on the season as the Trojans lost a home contest to Iowa City Liberty, 83-73.

Despite the loss, it was another bigtime performance from senior guard Jamauryus Bradford-Gates. The Trojans' floor general led the way with 21 points including a trio of second half three-pointers.

Quentin Hart led the Trojans three-point barrage, however, as the senior hit four triples to total 14 points in the contest.

Kewone Jones also scored in double figures, adding 10 points.

Cedar Falls 67, Linn-Mar 53: Leading by 11 at halftime, the Tigers cruised to their fourth win of the season, defeating the Lions, 67-53.

Three Tigers scored in double figures as Dallas Bear hit four three-pointers in route to a 27-point night.

Cade Courbat added 13 points while sophomore guard Anthony Galvin scored 11.

West 56, Iowa City High 47: The Wahawks improved to 7-1 with the road victory.

Hudson 81, Denver 63: A 26-point second quarter made the difference for the Pirates in an 18-point win over the Cyclones.

Camden Davis recorded another double-double with 34 points and 14 rebounds to lead Hudson in both.

Cullin Ugrin tallied 21 points while Lyle Olsen added 11.

Wapsie Valley 75, Union 57: A 28-point, 19-rebound double-double from Mason Harter led the Warriors to an 18-point win over NICL rival Union of La Porte City.

Andrew Westpfahl added 22 points and Hunter Kane totaled 14 points on a 7-of-8 shooting performance from the field.

The win improves Wapsie's overall record to 8-1 on the season.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 76, East Marshall 49: The Rebels remained undefeated with a 27-point win over the Mustangs, Friday.

A trio of Rebels, led by 22 points from William Kiburis, scored in double figures. Kiburis added 11 assists to secure the double-double.

Caleb Egesdal went 7-of-13 from the field to add 18 points while Luke Riffey added 13 points on a 3-of-6 night from the perimeter.

Jesup 69, Oelwein 45: A trio of J-Hawks scored in double figures as Jesup handled the Huskies.

Jack Miller led with 24 points on 10-of-24 from the field.

Brevin Dahl and Ryan Treptow added 15 points apiece.

Girls' Basketball

Cedar Falls 53, Linn-Mar 45: The Tigers managed an upset win over Class 5A No. 10 Linn-Mar.

Trailing 20-19 at halftime, the Tigers took a 34-32 lead into the final quarter of action where Grace Knutson scored 13 points seal the eight-point win.

Overall, Knutson totaled 24 points on the night.

West 62, Iowa City High 27: Waterloo West got back in the win column with a 35-point drubbing of the Little Hawks.

West led from wire-to-wire as they held City High to single digits in the first and second quarters and to no points in the third.

Sierra Moore led the Wahawks in scoring with 24 points. The senior forward added four rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Sahara Williams and Halli Poock added 13 points apiece while Poock tallied eight assists and Williams collected five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 64, Waterloo Columbus 48: The Sailors could not overcome a 21-point performance from Cougars junior Isabelle Elliott in a 16-point loss, Friday.

Freshman Sophia Keys went 7-of-12 from the field to lead Columbus with 16 points. Junior Morgan Bradley added 14 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field.

In addition to Elliott, Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Alivia Lange scored 16 points and junior Alivia Seehase added 12 points.

Collins-Maxwell 34, Waterloo Christian 31: The Regents suffered a three-point setback on the road against Collins-Maxwell.

Waterloo Christian now sits at 7-4 after opening the season 6-2 including a five-game winning streak last month.

AGWSR 45, South Hardin 41: The Cougars stayed perfect, staving off a furious Tigers' comeback to secure a narrow four-point win over South Hardin.

Freshman Nakia Ollivierre led the Cougars with 24 points including a 4-of-6 performance from three-point range.

Ava Olson and Josie Kuper added six points apiece while Trevyn Smith corralled nine rebounds.

Boys' Bowling

Cedar Falls 3,269, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2,963: Jackson Satterlee led the Tigers to a win over the J-Hawks in boys' bowling action.

Satterlee rolled a high game of 243 to lead all competitors with a 476 series score.

Chris Fordyce scored the high game of all competitors with a 244 in his second game of the first round. He recorded a series score of 460.

In the second round baker rotation, Cedar Falls edged the J-Hawks, 1,095-906. The Tigers scored over 200 in four of the five second round games.

Girls' Bowling

Cedar Falls 2,409, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 2,335: Anna Frahm and Maggie Goodwin teamed up to lead the Tigers to a win over the J-Hawks.

Frahm earned the high single game score of any competitor with a 225 in her second game. Frahm finished with a series score of 388.

Goodwin rolled a 203 and a 169 to collect a series score of 372.

The Tigers 1,666-1,583 lead after the first round proved vital as the J-Hawks managed a 752-743 win in the second round baker rotation.