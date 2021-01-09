Saturday high school roundup: Cedar Falls second at Johnston Invitational

JOHNSTON -- Cedar Falls' Saturday trip west ended with a strong second-place finish at the Summit Invitational.

The Tigers had five individuals place among the top five and added top five finishes in all three relay events.

Waukee won the six team meet with 409 points, followed by Cedar Falls at 253. Host Johnston was third at 205.

Freshman distance swimmer Connor Schaffel led Cedar Falls with a second-place time of 4:58.44 in the 500 freestyle and third place time of 1:54.24 in the 200 freestyle to go with a fourth place effort in the breast stroke. John Butler touched the wall fourth in the backstroke (58.72) and teammate Graham Fry finished fifth (58.83).

Drew Langner of CF added a fourth-place breaststroke time of 1:06.37. The Tigers' Cole Wilson was fifth in the 200 IM (2:09.25).

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Schaffel, Trenton Holden, Wilson and Langner led the Tigers' relays with a third place 200 freestyle time of 1:36.1. Cedar Falls' depth was showcased in the 200 IM where the Tigers finished fifth and sixth with their 'A' relay defeating the 'B' relay by one-hundredth of a second.

Girls' basketball