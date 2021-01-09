 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Saturday high school roundup: Cedar Falls second at Johnston Invitational
0 comments
top story
METRO PREP ROUNDUP

Saturday high school roundup: Cedar Falls second at Johnston Invitational

{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTON -- Cedar Falls' Saturday trip west ended with a strong second-place finish at the Summit Invitational.

The Tigers had five individuals place among the top five and added top five finishes in all three relay events. 

Waukee won the six team meet with 409 points, followed by Cedar Falls at 253. Host Johnston was third at 205.

Freshman distance swimmer Connor Schaffel led Cedar Falls with a second-place time of 4:58.44 in the 500 freestyle and third place time of 1:54.24 in the 200 freestyle to go with a fourth place effort in the breast stroke. John Butler touched the wall fourth in the backstroke (58.72) and teammate Graham Fry finished fifth (58.83).

Drew Langner of CF added a fourth-place breaststroke time of 1:06.37. The Tigers' Cole Wilson was fifth in the 200 IM (2:09.25).

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Schaffel, Trenton Holden, Wilson and Langner led the Tigers' relays with a third place 200 freestyle time of 1:36.1. Cedar Falls' depth was showcased in the 200 IM where the Tigers finished fifth and sixth with their 'A' relay defeating the 'B' relay by one-hundredth of a second.

Girls' basketball

WATERLOO WEST 56, LINN-MAR 32: It took a few minutes for the third-ranked Waterloo West girls to find the correct gear to their high octane offense.

When the Wahawks finally found it, they took off like a rocket.

After scoring just five points in the opening quarter, West poured it on during a win over Linn-Mar in a rescheduled Mississippi Valley Conference basketball game at Siddens Gymnasium.

"We started real slow after last night’s tough game (against Iowa City West), but we really turned it on in second half for a big win against a quality Linn-Mar team," West coach Dr. Anthony Pappas said.

Halli Poock had 18 points and Sahara Williams 15 as West improved to 8-1.

prep-logo-cedar falls

Summaries

Girls' basketball

WATERLOO WEST 56, LINN-MAR 32

LINN-MAR (3-4) – Maddy Kolek 1 0-0 2, Emma Casebolt 0 1-1 1, Kaitlyn Brunson 6 0-0 13, Hallie Peak 3 0-0 6, Marisssa Miller 0 1-2 1, Abby Thoms1 0-0 2, Jada Healey 1 2-4 4, Z. Kennedy 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 4-7 32.

WEST (8-1) – Halli Poock 6 2-4 18, Sahara Willams 7 1-2 15, Gabby Moore 3 0-0 8, Sierra Burt 0 0-0 0, Ajla Dzelic 2 0-0 5, Jade Domatob 0 0-0 0.Niya McGee 0 0-0 0, TaNeeha Martin 0 0-0 0, Charlotte Gettman 0 0-0 0, Isabell Lederman 0 0-0 0, Brooklynn Smith 4 1-2 9, Sierra Moore 0 0-0 0, Bri McPoland 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 4-8 56.

Linn-Mar;2;8;12;;10 -- 32

West;5;18;12;21  -- 56

3-point goals – LM 1 (Brunson). West 7 (Poock 4, G. Moore 2 Dzelic). Total fouls – Linn-Mar 10, West 9. Fouled out – None.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Local News

Your guide to COVID-19

  • Updated

Learn how to protect yourself against infection and recognize symptoms, and worst case, find out what to do if you get sick.

Watch Now: Related Video

Class 1A playoff football between Dike-New Hartford and Jesup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News